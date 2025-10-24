Brands
Trilok Media is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency headquartered in Noida, India. We specialize in strategic press release distribution, media outreach, and brand storytelling to help businesses gain strong visibility across online and offline channels. Our services include SEO optimization, social media management, content marketing, and reputation building tailored for entrepreneurs, startups, and established enterprises. With a results-driven approach and trusted by clients across diverse industries, Trilok Media has positioned itself as one of India’s most reliable PR partners. Our mission is to empower brands by delivering impactful campaigns that not only enhance digital presence but also build credibility, attract new opportunities, and foster long-term growth.
2022
Company Incorporation
Trilok Media was founded in Noida with the vision of providing affordable and impactful PR and digital marketing solutions for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises.
B2B
We target startups, SMEs, and enterprises across multiple industries that seek professional PR, press release distribution, and digital marketing solutions to grow their brand visibility and credibility.
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Media
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We serve authors, artists, influencers, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking to build their personal brand through PR, media features, content marketing, and digital growth strategies.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
