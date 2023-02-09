India requires 30M digitally skilled professionals: Report

India needs 30M digitally skilled professionals by 2026: Report

India will need 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026 and 50% of the current workforce would need to re-skill themselves in areas of emerging technologies, according to a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

The report titled 'Skills Strategies for a Strong, Sustainable and Balanced World of Work” highlighted a varied range of effective skill strategies that can help organisations assess and augment their existing skill-development programmes to improve productivity, revenue, and bottomline growth.

TeamLease Services Executive Director Rituparna Chakraborty said, “Today India has about 500 million people of working age and despite that, we continue to face a skill crisis. Industry data suggests that only 49% of the total youth (age group of 22-25 years) in the country is employable. In fact, our own surveys have indicated that 75% of companies face a skill gap in the industry. Even among people, who can stay in their current jobs, 40% of fundamental abilities are likely to change and thus re-aligning the skill strategy will be crucial for companies.”

She further noted over two million jobs in AI, Cyber Security, and blockchain are expected to remain unfilled in 2023.

According to the World Economic Forum, investment in upskilling could potentially boost India's economy by $570 billion by adding 2.3 million jobs by 2030.

Adobe Acrobat PDF to be integrated with Microsoft Edge

Adobe and Microsoft have announced a partnership in product integration. Under this, Adobe Acrobat PDF will be integrated directly into Edge, the web browser of Microsoft.

The integration is expected to provide a richer PDF experience that will include higher fidelity for more accurate colours and graphics, improved performance, strong security for PDF handling, and greater accessibility—including better text selection and read-aloud narration. These services will be available for free.

Users who want more advanced digital document features—such as the ability to edit text and images, convert PDFs to other file formats, and combine files—can purchase an Acrobat subscription that enables access to these features anywhere, including directly inside Microsoft Edge via a browser extension. Microsoft Edge users with existing Adobe Acrobat subscriptions can use the Acrobat extension inside Edge at no extra cost.

LTIMindtree gets specialisation tag for insurance industry

LTIMindtree, a technology services company, announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect testing standards specialisation.

LTIMindtree is a Guidewire PartnerConnect consulting partner at the select level and works with Guidewire in North America and India. By recognising its enterprise test solutions through the specialisation, LTIMindtree will offer its solutions to global insurance companies using the Guidewire platform.

The achievement of specialisations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region or globally in the case of the testing standards specialisation.

David Althoff, Chief Business Officer, Insurance, LTIMindtree, said “Our understanding of the insurance domain, experience with core admin platform transformation projects, and specialisations in Guidewire Products will empower us to help insurers accelerate their transformation programs efficiently and predictably.”