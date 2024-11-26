Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited secures Rs 109 Cr from the Lotus Family Trust

Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited, has received a fund of Rs 109 crore through preferential equity allotment. It secured the investments from marquee investment funds—the Lotus Family Trust managed by Madhusudan Kela, along with CaratLane founders Mithun and Siddhartha Sacheti.

The company will use the funds to expand its presence and increase its foothold across South India by developing projects spread across residential, commercial and senior housing.

Based in Chennai, Arihant Foundations is a real estate developer in South India.

With this strategic partnership, Arihant Foundations aims to strengthen its capital base, empowering the company to expand its growth and project development initiatives, according to a statement.

“Arihant has consistently demonstrated a commitment to quality and innovation in the real estate industry. We are thrilled to partner with our investment partners and support their mission of creating outstanding urban spaces,” said Mithun Sacheti, Founder Caratlane.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with these strategic investors. Their insights, experience, and commitment to excellence are aligned with Arihant’s growth vision. This relationship will provide valuable support as we continue to scale our operations, innovate, and expand our footprint in South India” added Kamal Lunawath, Managing Director of Arihant Foundations.