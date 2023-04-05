Infosys extends 15-year-old partnership with data company LexisNexis

Infosys extends partnership with LexisNexis

Infosys, a leading Indian technology services company announced that it has extended its collaboration with LexisNexis, a data and analytics company, to provide end-to-end information services across their range of content, enterprise, and product applications.

Through this engagement, ﻿Infosys﻿ will provide LexisNexis, end-to-end strategic IT services across multiple business domains that include their global content systems, global business systems and product development. These services will provide application maintenance and support, application development and validation, life cycle upgrades, application modernisation, and content modernisation.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys will also provide strategic consultancy for LexisNexis’ downstream, discretionary, and strategic spends. Building further on its 15-year-long relationship, Infosys will help ensure continued delivery excellence, while enabling LexisNexis to seamlessly meet expected cost optimisation goals and business outcomes.

L&T Technology Services gets highest rating from John Deere

L&T Technology Services, an engineering services company has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for the fourth time in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Programme.

The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. LTTS has been selected for the honour in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

LTTS is a provider of multiple services to John Deere, including engineering services spanning areas like digital, product simulation, embedded software development and validation, mechanical design, cost management, and analysis.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation, and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

New executive council members at IESA

The Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) announced a new chairperson and members of the executive council following its elections. The new council will be responsible for setting the direction of the organisation, developing strategic initiatives, and driving growth across the electronics and semiconductor industry in India.

The new chairperson of IESA is Sanjay Gupta, President and CEO of Spark Minda. The members newly elected to the EC are Anku Jain - MediaTek, Hitesh Garg - NXP, V Veerappan - Tessolve, Sudhir Naik - EInfoChips, Ashok Mishra - Reliance Jio and Manoj Kumar - ST Micro.

Sanjay Gupta said, "This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of this sunrise sector in India and accelerate the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative. IESA will continue to drive strategic partnerships between industry, academia, and government to unlock the full potential of this sector along with supporting startups and emerging players in the industry more so in electronics manufacturing, thereby fuelling innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Indian enterprises still find execution of essential security tasks challenging: Sophos

Sophos, a cybersecurity firm in a new survey report, “The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders,” found that 97% of Indian organisations find the execution of some essential security operation tasks, such as threat-hunting, challenging.

These challenges also include understanding how an attack happened, with 88% of respondents stating they have challenges identifying the root cause of an incident. This can make proper remediation difficult, leaving organisations vulnerable to repetitive and/or multiple attacks, by the same or different adversaries, especially since 82% of those surveyed reported challenges with timely remediation.

In addition, 84% said they have challenges understanding which signals/alerts to investigate, and 83% reported challenges prioritising investigations. Further, 45% of organisations surveyed said that cyber threats are now too advanced for their organisation to deal with on their own and 95% said they are working with external specialists to scale their operations.