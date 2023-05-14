Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Large Enterprises

8 of top 10 valued firms add Rs 1.26 lakh Cr to mcap; Reliance, Hindustan Unilever shine

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the number one firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Press Trust of India7744 Stories
8 of top 10 valued firms add Rs 1.26 lakh Cr to mcap; Reliance, Hindustan Unilever shine

Sunday May 14, 2023,

2 min Read

Eight of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 1,26,579.48 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Ltd emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 973.61 points or 1.59%.

Only ITC and Infosys faced erosion in their valuation, while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped from Rs 28,956.79 crore to Rs 16,80,644.12 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation rallied Rs 28,759 crore to Rs 6,16,391.77 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 23,590.05 crore to Rs 9,31,095.12 crore and that of TCS zoomed Rs 15,697.33 crore to Rs 11,97,881.94 crore.

The mcap of HDFC surged Rs 13,893.03 crore to Rs 5,09,434.44 crore and that of ICICI Bank soared Rs 11,946.89 crore to Rs 6,59,479.70 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation moved up by Rs 2,174.58 crore to Rs 4,41,327.80 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 1,561.81 crore to Rs 5,15,931.82 crore.

However, the mcap of ITC tumbled Rs 10,439.53 crore to Rs 5,22,536.01 crore, and that of Infosys dived Rs 5,600.92 crore to Rs 5,16,757.92 crore.

In the ranking of the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the number one firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5