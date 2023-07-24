TCS begins digital roadmap for AIB Life, Wipro partners with Pure Storage

TCS launches AIB Life’s digital operations in Ireland

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has helped AIB Life, the newly-formed joint venture between Allied Irish Banks and Great-West Lifeco, launch operations in Ireland with a future-ready, digitally enabled, platform that supports its vision to help people on their path to financial security, one step at a time.

TCS was selected as the strategic partner to help build a digital-first, full-service life company for the Irish market. TCS helped create a cloud-based technology stack ground up with its flagship insurance platform TCS BaNCS at the core that enables AIB’s 3.2 million customers to access financial advice and a range of integrated AIB life protection, pensions, and investment products in their branch by phone and via the AIB mobile banking app. The solution also integrates with AIB’s nationwide network of 120 financial advisors from whom customers can seek financial guidance.

TCS BaNCS’ solutions are aimed at enabling AIB Life to launch new products and services. The entire solution is hosted on the cloud and its digital-first architecture provides APIs to allow easy integration with ecosystem partners to co-create new joint offerings.

Wipro partners with Pure Storage for sustainable tech in data centres

Wipro announced that Wipro FullStride Cloud has partnered with Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise data storage solutions, to help clients accelerate their sustainability journey through the power of technology. The goal is to empower customers to drive a more sustainable data centre footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimise the environmental impact.

Wipro and Pure Storage will leverage their sustainability and technological expertise to incorporate sustainable technology industry best practices into clients’ technology infrastructure. This will include implementing improvements guided by global industry standards in the overall data centre footprint, direct carbon emissions in data storage systems, and increased power efficiency.

An additional impact priority for the partnership will be around e-waste reduction. Instead of following the traditional method of replacing entire systems during hardware upgrades, the focus will be on continually upgrading an array of components. This approach promotes resource efficiency and contributes to a circular economy by extending the lifecycle of technology assets.

Aditya Birla Capital unveils metaverse lounge in partnership with Hexaware

Aditya Birla Capital has unveiled OneVerse, a virtual metaverse lounge designed as a replica of its physical branch through a technology partnership with Hexaware. The lounge enables Aditya Birla Capital customers to explore a wide range of solutions related to protecting, investing, financing, and advising. Additionally, the lounge offers customers several digital aids and convenient access to digital self-service channels, including a WhatsApp bot, that can be accessed by clicking on posters around the virtual lounge or by scanning a QR code.

This lounge offers users an immersive experience that users can access through Aditya Birla Capital’s website or mobile app or by using the Oculus VR headset—and it will also be accessible using Apple Vision Pro early next year. Within this virtual lounge, customers can use their fully customisable avatar to interact with their agents in an environment which replicates the physical branch experience to make customers feel comfortable in familiar surroundings.

Birlasoft opens GenAI centre in collaboration with Microsoft

Birlasoft has established a Generative AI Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with Microsoft. This strategic initiative aims to accelerate value creation and foster innovation in the adoption of generative AI to deliver cutting-edge enterprise solutions across industries.

The Generative AI Centre of Excellence is a result of a partnership between Birlasoft's industry expertise and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. It will serve as a hub for Birlasoft and Microsoft experts to facilitate research, training, and collaboration.

Birlasoft will train 500 consultants on generative AI technologies, principles, and best practices. Additionally, they will work together on building over 50 use cases, focusing on value creation across the various verticals and sub-verticals served by Birlasoft.