AstraZeneca Pharma India plans to sell Bengaluru plant

AstraZeneca Pharma India, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, UK, was established in 1979 and is headquartered in Bengaluru.

Press Trust of India8272 Stories
AstraZeneca Pharma India plans to sell Bengaluru plant

Thursday November 16, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿AstraZeneca﻿ Pharma India plans to sell its production facility in Bengaluru as part of a strategic review of global manufacturing and supply network by its parent, according to a regulatory filing.

The company remains committed to advance access to innovative medicines in India, with a clear ambition to be pioneers in science, lead in specialist disease areas, and transform patient outcomes, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"As a part of AstraZeneca's ongoing strategic review of its global manufacturing and supply network, the company intends to exit the manufacturing site in Bangalore, in due course," it added.

The company will position the manufacturing site for sale in a fully operational manner and begin a search for a buyer who can also act as a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) for its products currently manufactured or packaged at the site, subject to receipt of necessary statutory approvals, the drug firm said.

1876 people loved this story

RBI tightens norms on personal loans for banks, NBFCs

The company is fully cognisant of the impact this change can bring and its first responsibility will be towards its employees and meeting the needs of its patients by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medicines, it added.

AstraZeneca Pharma India's Bengaluru facility is one of the nine global sites that support the design and conduct of clinical trials, monitoring of safety and efficacy and other regulatory management required during a product's lifecycle.

AstraZeneca Pharma India, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, UK, was established in 1979 and is headquartered in Bengaluru.

