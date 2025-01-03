AI-powered hospitality tech startup Guestara has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Sanjay Ghare, a seasoned entrepreneur in travel and hospitality technology. The funding will support Guestara’s mission to transform guest management systems in hotels globally, with a target of onboarding 2 million rooms worldwide.

Founded by Akshay Dekate and three other co-founders, Guestara offers an AI-enabled platform integrating key functions such as contactless mobile check-ins, personalised upselling, and smart checkouts. With this funding, Guestara plans to accelerate product development and expand its reach.

The capital will primarily be directed towards developing Guestara's AI-enabled guest management platform, which streamlines operations and works to open up new revenue opportunities for hotels. The platform integrates seamlessly with leading Property Management Systems (PMS) and includes features such as Unified Inbox, Contactless Mobile Check-In, Omnichannel Guest Engagement, Personalised Upselling, and Smart Checkout.

Guestara has onboarded over 2,000 rooms across three global hotel chains and several short-term rental properties.

“Guestara’s AI-first approach and solutions can bring immediate economic and experiential benefits,” said Ghare. Dekate emphasised the startup’s focus on using technology to enhance guest experiences while driving efficiency.

With this capital infusion, Guestara plans to accelerate product development and expand its reach, targeting a diverse range of partners, from boutique hotels to multinational chains.