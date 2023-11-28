Menu
Technology

AWS expands partnership with HDFC Securities, TCS, and Tech Mahindra

AWS has strengthened the technology alliance with Indian companies to expand the use case of cloud computing.

Thimmaya Poojary1814 Stories
AWS expands partnership with HDFC Securities, TCS, and Tech Mahindra

Tuesday November 28, 2023,

2 min Read

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud company, has formed partnerships with three Indian companies--HDFC Securities, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Tech Mahindra, addressing varied use cases.

AWS announced that HDFC Securities, a leading investment services company, has launched its new mobile trading app, HDFC SKY, on the former’s cloud platform.

According to a statement, the partnership with AWS will see HDFC Securities reducing its annual IT infrastructure and management costs by up to 50% compared to using on-premises infrastructure.

cloud tech
1384 people loved this story

With AI-based cloud observability, Middleware helps developers move over debugging

HDFC Sky currently serves 75 million customers and provides an array of investment services.

“AWS helped us to create a culture of builders within HDFC Securities by enabling us to rapidly experiment at a lower cost so that we can innovate on behalf of our customers,” said Sandeep Bhardwaj, chief operating and digital officer at HDFC Securities.

HDFC Securities is now looking to harness the power of machine learning (ML) on AWS to serve its customers better by offering personalised and tailored experiences. The company is also looking at intelligent document processing pipelines to improve customer onboarding and servicing experiences by using AWS’s generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) offerings.

Meanhwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its AWS generative AI practice. According to TCS, this new practice will help enterprises choose and quickly scale the right solutions for their business needs and transform their organisations using AWS’ services such as Amazon Bedrock. The consultants of TCS will help clients explore the most impactful use-cases in their business context, experiment collaboratively and co-innovate generative AI-powered solutions.

TCS has invested in foundation training of over 100,000 employees on generative AI. It is now focused on deepening their expertise further, including certification of over 25,000 employees on AWS generative AI services with the new practice.

Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with AWS to build a sports cloud platform. The offering focuses on building next generations digital capabilities for sports organisations to deliver immersive and personalised experiences.

This partnership enables both the organisations to participate in joint go-to-market initiatives and drive business growth. It will offer a digital platform to sport organisations offering use cases related to content and community engagement, customer data management and audience among others.

Edited by Megha Reddy

