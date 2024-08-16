Smartworks Coworking Spaces files IPO papers; eyes Rs 550 Cr via fresh issue

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed initial share sale is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 67.59 lakh shares by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The company may consider raising Rs 110 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If such placement is undertaken, the amount raised will be deducted from the total fresh issue size.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 282.30 crore will be used for capital expenditure related to the fit-outs in new centres and security deposits for these new centres, Rs 140 crore will be allocated for payment of loans and the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd is a leading platform for office experiences and managed campuses.

It specialises in leasing large, bare-shell properties in prime locations and transforming them into fully serviced, tech-enabled campuses with modern amenities.

These campuses include cafeterias, sports zones, gyms, medical centres, and more, offering a modern and attractive work environment. The company caters to businesses of all sizes, with a focus on mid-to-large companies that need over 300 seats.

The company is concentrated in cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Chennai.

India's commercial office space was about 841.2 million square feet as of March 31, 2024, and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6.71% to 1,079.3 million square feet by the end of 2027, as per the draft papers.

Flexible workspaces have become a key part of modern work culture, supporting different working styles and adding flexibility to the office market.

JM Financial, BOB Capital Markets, IIFL Securities, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are responsible for managing the company's IPO process.