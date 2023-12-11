Coforge launches Quasar Responsible AI tools for ethical and transparent AI development

Digital services provider Coforge—formerly NIIT Technologies—on Monday launched Quasar Responsible AI solutions—a set of tools to ensure AI is fair, transparent, ethically used, and follows the rules. It addresses issues like biases in data and models, identifies risks, and manages and fixes these problems.

"Coforge is already empowering leading Fortune 1000 companies with personalised AI solutions through Coforge Quasar Cognitive AI, covering areas such as Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Speech-to-Text/Text-to-Speech, and Knowledge Graphs," Sudarshan Seshadri, SVP, Data and AI Business Unit, Coforge, said.

Quasar Responsible AI offers five key features:

Fairness AI: ensures fairness by detecting and fixing biases in AI; Explainable AI: provides transparency through data analysis and performance assessment; Compliance AI: helps organisations analyse and manage risks, adhere to regulations, and report to multiple stakeholders; Trust AI: establishes a secure environment with data protection, toxicity analysis, prompt optimisation, and governance; Governance AI: monitors and detects changes, outliers, and data issues in AI systems.

"Recently, Coforge introduced Quasar Generative AI, enabling enterprises to create and deploy their own applications powered by Generative AI on a large scale. With the introduction of Coforge Quasar Responsible AI, our portfolio now encompasses three facets of AI: Cognitive AI, Generative AI, and Responsible AI, effectively meeting the diverse business requirements of our customers," Seshadri added.

While AI promises to revolutionise various aspects of our lives, its rapid advancement is not without significant challenges. AI algorithms are trained on vast amounts of data, which can reflect and amplify existing societal biases. This has led to discriminatory outcomes in areas like hiring, loan approvals, and facial recognition software, disproportionately impacting marginalised communities.

Further, the potential for security breaches increases as AI becomes more deeply embedded in critical systems. Malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities in AI models to manipulate outputs, steal sensitive information, or even cause physical harm.

With a presence in 21 countries, Coforge offers a range of digital services and solutions, from cloud and data management to AI-powered platforms. Its signature platform, Coforge Quasar, enables organisations to develop and deploy cognitive-powered applications at scale.