Tata Technologies opens innovation centre in Coimbatore

Tata Technologies, a product engineering and digital services company, has opened its first innovation centre in Coimbatore, focused on solutions for global customers through the development, testing, and integration of vehicle software solutions.

According to the statement, this innovation centre will focus on vehicle software projects including embedded software development and testing, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), connected vehicles, functional safety, cybersecurity, hardware-in-the-loop validation and AUTOSAR. The company plans to employ 100 vehicle software professionals from the local community in the first phase of operations.

Cognizant unveils programme to boost women leadership in tech

Leading technology services company Cognizant has unveiled a women-centric programme called Shakti to create policies that will accelerate careers and boost women's leadership in technology. Additionally, it has partnered with NASSCO to establish and prioritise best practices with a shared goal of making diversity and inclusion (D&I) a key differentiator of India's tech sector.

Through Shakti, Cognizant aims to reframe current programmes and policies and bring all women-centric initiatives under one umbrella for greater impact. Shakti will include the recently introduced - RISE, a leadership development programme for mid-level women associates in India; ‘Propel’ a global leadership development programme focused on empowering women at senior levels to accelerate their careers through coaching and mentoring; ‘Returnship’ a 12-week paid programme focused on upskilling to return to work after a career break; and ‘Be Gritty’ that trains fresh campus hires to develop a growth mindset.

In India, nearly 40% of Cognizant’s employees are women and more than half of the 13 Cognizant centres in the country have crossed over 40% in their women workforce, with two of the largest centres being currently led by women leaders.

1806 people loved this story JLR partners with Tata Communications for digital transformation

3SC Solution unveils GenAI solution for supply chain management

Data analytics company 3SC Solutions has launched GAURI, a chatbot with generative AI capabilities focused on risk management within the supply chain industry.

According to the company, GAURI integrates and analyses clients’ supply chains, identifying potential risks and giving resilient solutions and recommendations. It also addressed supply chain inquiries offering insights based on analytics and notifying with actionable recommendations.

The company noted that GAURI can reduce the risk mitigation time and improve the resilience of the supply chain. This helps in improved customer satisfaction as it provides actionable insights through recommendations.

Novac Technology Solutions forays into Dubai

Novac Technology Solutions has entered Dubai with the launch of its new subsidiary, Novac GT Technologies LLC. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Gibraltar Technologies LLC, formerly known as HCL Infosystems MEA LLC.

Based out of Chennai, Novac provides a host of cloud-based digital solutions for companies across sectors. The company sees Dubai as a growing technology hub and a thriving business environment allows it to expand its operations.

Revivo unveils SaaS solution for the hospitality industry

Revivo, the Gurugram-based software company, has launched its product suite, Hotel X, a hospitality management and growth platform. This SaaS-based solution provides automation services which help the hospitality industry in boosting its revenues.

According to the company, Hotel-X is integrated with major online travel agencies and digitises the entire guest onboarding process which expedites the check-in process. Besides, it also has features such as centralised service ordering and inventory management across housekeeping and property maintenance. Revivo claimed that there is zero cost in terms of installation and maintenance while it charges a 2% fee on all online booking transactions.