Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 Cr; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards
The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs 20,929.77 crore to Rs 13,67,661.93 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.
Sunday January 07, 2024,
The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined Rs 57,408.22 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services () and taking the biggest hit in line with muted trends in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 214.11 points, or 0.29%, even after hitting an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1. The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs 20,929.77 crore to Rs 13,67,661.93 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.
HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) declined from Rs 20,536.48 crore to Rs 12,77,435.56 crore.
The valuation offell from Rs 10,114.99 crore to Rs 6,15,663.40 crore.
The mcap ofwent down Rs 4,129.69 crore to Rs 6,36,222.11 crore, and that of by Rs 1,608.05 crore to Rs 6,97,357.42 crore.
The valuation of thedipped Rs 89.24 crore to Rs 5,72,826.22 crore.
However, the mcap ofjumped Rs 14,816.85 crore to Rs 17,63,644.77 crore while ITC added Rs 14,409.32 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,91,219.09 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market valuation climbed from Rs 8,200.55 crore to Rs 5,88,846.09 crore. The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) soared Rs 7,020.75 crore to reach Rs 5,34,082.81 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC.
