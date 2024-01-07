Menu
News

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 Cr; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards

The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs 20,929.77 crore to Rs 13,67,661.93 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Press Trust of India
Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 Cr; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards

Sunday January 07, 2024

2 min Read

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined Rs 57,408.22 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (﻿TCS﻿) and ﻿HDFC Bank﻿ taking the biggest hit in line with muted trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 214.11 points, or 0.29%, even after hitting an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1. The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs 20,929.77 crore to Rs 13,67,661.93 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) declined from Rs 20,536.48 crore to Rs 12,77,435.56 crore.

The valuation of ﻿Hindustan Unilever﻿ fell from Rs 10,114.99 crore to Rs 6,15,663.40 crore.

The mcap of ﻿Infosys﻿ went down Rs 4,129.69 crore to Rs 6,36,222.11 crore, and that of ﻿ICICI Bank﻿ by Rs 1,608.05 crore to Rs 6,97,357.42 crore.

The valuation of the ﻿State Bank of India﻿ dipped Rs 89.24 crore to Rs 5,72,826.22 crore.

However, the mcap of ﻿Reliance industries﻿ jumped Rs 14,816.85 crore to Rs 17,63,644.77 crore while ITC added Rs 14,409.32 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,91,219.09 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation climbed from Rs 8,200.55 crore to Rs 5,88,846.09 crore. The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) soared Rs 7,020.75 crore to reach Rs 5,34,082.81 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC.

Edited by Suman Singh

