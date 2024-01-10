Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Technology

Nihilent buys back stake from NTT, and other news

Here is your daily dose of key developments from the technology world of India.

Team EnterpriseStory253 Stories
Nihilent buys back stake from NTT, and other news

Wednesday January 10, 2024,

2 min Read

Nihilent buys back controlling stake from NTT

The founder-promoter of Nihilent Limited—a technology services company—will be buying back the controlling stake from NTT Limited of Japan for an undisclosed value.

The 69.16% stake held by NTT in Nihilent will be bought back by founder-promoter L C Singh as a leverage buyout through debt financing from a group of funds.

The funds participating in this transaction include ICICI Prudential Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund AIF-I of ICICI Prudential Alternate Investments and Piramal Structured Credit Opportunities Fund, the Performing Credit Fund managed by Piramal Alternatives Private Limited.

Founded in 2000, Nihilent provides a range of technology consulting services and has a presence in India, South Africa, the US, the UK, Sweden, and Australia. NTT first bought its stake in Nihilent in 2017.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance partners with MoEngage

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has partnered with MoEngage for customer engagement initiatives. Under this partnership, MoEngage will handle all engagement initiatives related to new business implementation for Bharti AXA Life to bring new features to the brand’s app and potentially boost revenue.

According to a statement, after adopting MoEngage’s engagement platform, Bharti AXA Life has streamlined the communications flowing through channels like WhatsApp, emails, and SMSes for effective engagement with its customer base.

HPE to acquire Juniper Networks for $14B

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will acquire Juniper Networks for an enterprise value of $14 billion. This combination is expected to push HPE’s portfolio mix shift toward higher-growth solutions and strengthen its high-margin networking business. The acquisition is expected to double HPE’s networking business.

Upon completion of the transaction, Juniper CEO Rami Rahim will lead the combined HPE networking business, reporting to HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri.

“HPE’s acquisition of Juniper represents an important inflection point in the industry and will change the dynamics in the networking market and provide customers and partners with a new alternative that meets their toughest demands,” said Neri.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Espresso

Espresso: Yes Bank's new CIO, MeitY empanels Oracle

3

Corporate

TCS' net profit grows 2% YoY in Q3, strong growth in revenues

4

News

Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola Electric's new hub to employ 25,000 workforce: Report

5

AI Gen

The Wisdom of Not Knowing: Feynman's Approach to Life