Wipro GE Healthcare partners with IISC to co-develop solutions

Wipro GE Healthcare signs MoU with Indian Institute of Science

Wipro GE Healthcare, a medical technology company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for an alliance to advance healthcare innovation, research, and technology development in India.

This collaboration aims to take a comprehensive approach to solving the care gap by addressing the full lifecycle that includes co-developing solutions, validating the technologies, and manufacturing them locally to bring them to the market. A statement said that with the impending commencement of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital and IISc Medical School, this collaboration will enable the translation of technologies from bench to bedside.

The collaboration will entail co-development initiatives in the areas of basic and applied science, systems engineering, product and software development, consultancy and publications, academic studies, internships, fellowships, and training. IISc and GE HealthCare will constitute a joint working committee, comprising representatives from both sides, for research around product and solution development.

Kyndryl unveils new GenAI workplace solution

Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider, has announced the availability of Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services, a generative AI-powered digital workplace solution designed to help organisations automate, speed, and streamline essential business processes.

According to the company, Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services provide a one-stop solution for companies to enhance, improve and modernise the digital workplace experience for their employees and customers. It further noted that the solution is designed to support customers seeking to capitalise on no-code/low-code solutions that help improve business outcomes.

The new solution employs workflow capabilities and AI automation to orchestrate business processes, eliminate complexity, minimise cycle time, and maximise return on investment through reduced training and development costs.

Netskope unveils new solution for mid-market firms

Netskope, a cybersecurity company, has added another feature to its single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offerings focused on mid-market organisations and the Managed Service Providers (MSP) that serve them.

According to the company, the ongoing expansion of SASE portfolio enables it and the partners to provide a range of single-vendor SASE capabilities tailored for various customer sizes and technology environments, ranging from mid-market businesses to large enterprises requiring advanced SASE capabilities.

Despite being smaller, mid-market organisations are facing many of the same hybrid work connectivity and cybersecurity challenges as their larger enterprise counterparts. As a result, these organisations have had to similarly deploy and manage a broad range of security and networking tools, leading to unnecessary complexity and ballooning maintenance costs, overwhelming their smaller IT teams and budgets, the company noted.

Check Point partners with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies is collaborating with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. Under this partnership, Check Point's Harmony and Quantum solutions will provide a cybersecurity platform to the hospital’s 300 virtual servers, 75 physical servers, virtual databases, and 2,500 endpoints.

As per Check Point Research (CPR), in 2022, healthcare organisations were attacked 1,866 times per week on average, making this sector one of the most vulnerable verticals in the country. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital’s approach involves replacing its manual data aggregation process, previously from multiple firewalls, email and endpoints with an AI-powered, centralised system to streamline workflows and optimise resources efficiently.

Tata Elxsi's net profit up 6% in Q3

Tata Elxsi, the engineering design services company has reported a net profit of Rs 206.4 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal recording a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6%. The operating revenue during this period grew 11.8% YoY to touch Rs 914.2 crore.

For the quarter, Tata Elxsi reported an operating profit margin of 29.5% and a net profit margin of 28.9%. The company said the transportation vertical grew 15.6% YoY, aided by deal wins and ramp-up of Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) engagements while the healthcare segment grew 13% YoY, driven by new product engineering and regulatory services.