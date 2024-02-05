IIT Kanpur sets up hypervelocity tunnel test facility, and other news

IIT Kanpur sets up Hypervelocity Expansion Tunnel test facility

IIT Kanpur established and tested its Hypervelocity Expansion Tunnel Test Facility, in what it claims is India’s first such setup that could make it a valuable test facility for ongoing missions of ISRO and DRDO.

Named S2, the facility is capable of generating flight speeds between 3-10 km/s, simulating the hypersonic conditions encountered during atmospheric entry of vehicles, asteroid entry, scramjet flights, and ballistic missiles.

The S2, nicknamed 'Jigarthanda', is a 24-meter-long facility located at IIT Kanpur’s Hypersonic Experimental Aerodynamics Laboratory (HEAL) within the Department of Aerospace Engineering.

It was indigenously designed and developed over three years with funding and support from the Aeronautical Research and Development Board, the Department of Science and Technology, and IIT Kanpur.

Genpact bags new deal from Advantage Solutions

Genpact, a business process management company, has bagged a new multi-year engagement with Advantage Solutions, a provider of sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers.

Genpact will lead the implementation of a suite of platforms, including Salesforce Order Management, Esker for order automation, HighRadius for Cash App automation, collections, and smart deduction management, and Genpact’s digital business platform Genpact Cora, to scale Advantage's commerce operations. These platforms are expected to improve flexibility, reduce complexities, and enhance efficiency for Advantage Solutions.

Genpact will build a custom digital platform to automate various back-office processes for Advantage, including order-to-cash services, contract management, trade program management, vendor-managed inventory support, call-centre services, electronic data interchange, and data synchronization.

Birlasoft unveils GenAI platform

IT services company Birlasoft introduced a Gen AI platform called Cogito, which can streamline the development and implementation of Gen AI solutions for enterprises through pre-built tools, libraries, and frameworks.

It offers support through training, educational materials, tutorials, and documentation. Besides, it provides regular updates on the latest developments and best practices in the Gen AI domain.

Ishan Technologies opens data centre in Mumbai

Ishan Technologies launched its data centre in Mumbai, which will act as the hub for the Asia-Pacific region offering bandwidth, co-location services, and cloud interconnect.

It aims to cater to diverse sectors such as BFSI, IT & ITeS, and financial services with features such as single rack, split racks, caging, or any modular solution.