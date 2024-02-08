Persistent Systems unveils GenAI solution for healthcare sector

Persistent Systems, a digital engineering services company, has launched a GenAI-powered Population Health Management (PHM) solution in collaboration with Microsoft. Aligned with value-based care models, the solution identifies social determinants of health (SDoH) to determine patients’ non-clinical needs and better predict the cost of care driven by clinical conditions.

The company said this will help patients receive quality care at the right time and in the right place, while optimising capacity and cost-effectiveness for healthcare providers and organisations.

Leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, Persistent’s PHM solution identifies SDoHs based on electronic health records (EHR).

CAMS bags order from Oriental Insurance

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), a provider of financial technology solutions, has expanded its AI-powered digital customer onboarding solutions to the insurance sector by securing a major mandate from Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL).

CAMS Rep, a part of CAMS Group and Insurance Repository in India, won the digital KYC mandate from OICL. The company noted this mandate marks one of the largest KYC contracts for CAMS Rep. The solution covers the entire online KYC journey for both retail and corporate customers. In January 2023, IRDAI mandated KYC for all non-life insurance policy purchases.

Kyndryl expands partnership with Google Cloud for GenAI solutions

Kyndryl, the IT infrastructure services provider, has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to develop responsible generative AI solutions and to accelerate adoption among customers.

Kyndryl and Google Cloud have worked together since 2021 to help global businesses engage with the latter’s advanced AI capabilities and infrastructure. The next phase of the partnership will focus on coupling Google Cloud’s in-house AI capabilities, including Gemini, the large language model (LLM), with Kyndryl’s expertise and managed services to develop and deploy generative AI solutions for customers.

TCS bags order from Eneto Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Enento Group, a provider of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic region. As part of this multi-year collaboration, TCS will help Enento simplify its operating model and harmonise its technology stack.

Furthermore, TCS will work with Enento to strengthen its IT security, provide modern workplace services, and enable resilient round-the-clock business operations. TCS will leverage its local presence across the Nordic region to deliver the services. It has been present in the Nordic region since 1991 and the company has over 20,000 employees supporting enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.