Walmart sets up centre in IIT Madras to help MSMEs adopt hi-tech

Walmart Global Tech (WGT) partnered with IIT Madras to establish the Walmart Centre for Tech Excellence focused on helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the manufacturing and retail sectors.

The centre will work towards developing cutting-edge solutions that will help MSMEs adopt AI, along with digitisation, to drive operational efficiency and profitability.

It will also build an open-sourced, domain-agnostic platform that will develop engineering analytics solutions, making them widely accessible. Additionally, it will build a repository of case studies to accelerate AI adoption in the manufacturing and retail industries, which can be leveraged to deliver skilling programmes focused on the basics of AI and its application in the sectors.

Salesforce makes public beta availability of Einstein Copilot

Global customer relation management (CRM) technology company Salesforce has made the public beta availability of Einstein Copilot, a new customisable, conversational, and generative AI (Gen AI) assistant for CRM.

The Einstein Copilot enables Salesforce customers to generate responses using their own private and trusted data while maintaining strict data governance and without requiring expensive AI model training.

Einstein Copilot can answer questions, summarise content, create new content, interpret complex conversations, and automate tasks on behalf of a user, directly within Salesforce’s AI CRM applications.

The capabilities of Einstein Copilot include grounding prompts in the data cloud, out-of-the-box “actions”, customisable for specific business needs, and a reasoning engine to interpret the intent to choose the best action and generate trusted responses and actions.

Genpact enters into a five-year pact with Tropicana Brands

﻿Genpact﻿ has entered into a five-year collaboration with beverage company Tropicana Brands Group to bring a change in its global business services and supply chain operations.

Genpact will leverage its domain expertise and digital business platform to implement standardised processes, data analytics, and innovative digital solutions to transform Tropicana Brand Group’s finance and accounting (F&A) operations.

The effort is expected to streamline and automate a wide range of essential F&A operations, encompassing master data, accounts payable, expense management, order to cash, general accounting, reporting, customer supply chain, procurement operations, and others.

As part of the engagement, Genpact will conduct S/4 HANA testing to help deploy new systems while enabling new Global Business Services capabilities. The companies also will implement Gen AI to automate and transform business processes.

Dell unveils new solutions for communications service providers

Dell Technologies has announced new solutions to help communications service providers (CSPs) facilitate network cloud and operations transformation to achieve improved economics and agility while maintaining network reliability.

The Dell Telecom Infrastructure Automation Suite is designed to automate the orchestration and lifecycle management of multi-vendor, network cloud infrastructure at scale. The automation suite, based on open standards and APIs, integrates into the network and offers CSPs the flexibility to deploy and manage their choice of infrastructure across distributed, multi-vendor environments.

The Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks for Red Hat is a fully engineered hardware and software solution available with Dell global services. The solution uses Dell servers, such as Dell PowerEdge XR8000 with Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes to simplify telecom cloud design, deployment, and lifecycle management.

LTIMindtree joins IBM Quantum Network

LTIMIndtree has joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore quantum computing innovation for the benefit of its global clientele across multiple industries. LTIMindtree is the first Indian Global System Integrator to join the IBM Quantum Network.

As part of the IBM Quantum Network, LTIMindtree expands on its platinum partner status with IBM and joins a global community of Fortune 500 companies, top universities, research labs, and startups. It will have access to IBM resources, including IBM’s global fleet of quantum computing systems over the cloud, software, and associated expertise.

It will also collaborate with the IIT Madras, also an IBM Quantum Innovation Centre, on joint quantum research and workforce development.

With these collaborations, LTIMindtree plans to establish a series of long-term projects, including applied research toward business and societal problems, quantum computing workshops, and research grants.

Yellow.ai unveils Email Automation platform

﻿Yellow.ai﻿, a Gen AI-powered customer service automation company, has unveiled an email automation feature to manage high volumes of email-based support inquiries. The solution leverages Gen AI to autonomously handle 80% of incoming email queries, ensuring quick and accurate responses around the clock. Supporting multiple languages, it integrates with Yellow.ai's omnichannel customer service platform.

Powered by Large Language Models, the feature can comprehend complex, unstructured emails, accurately identifying multiple intents and inferring the object and urgency of the email.

It identifies the user and delivers a contextual response grounded in user insights, reducing ticket volumes by up to 80% and improving first contact resolution by up to 20%. The platform is expected to reduce operational costs by 60% through minimised expenses associated with onboarding and training more agents.

Rakuten’s new SixthSense Data Observability platform

﻿Rakuten﻿, the Japan-headquartered ecommerce platform, launched Rakuten SixthSense Data Observability, which ensures real-time data reliability, availability, and accuracy, thereby enhancing efficiency and allowing new standards of operational excellence.

The new platform will leverage AI and ML models with benefits, including the elimination of data blind spots, AI-powered insights, proactive error resolution, boost efficiency, and full data lineage tracking.

Inntot Technologies crosses 0.5 million deployments in automotive segment

﻿Inntot﻿ Technologies, a software-defined radio and in-cabin audio technology solutions company, announced half a million deployments in the automotive segment. The company said its solutions have been deployed by multiple major car manufacturers, and it is now working with five major automotive Tier I companies.

Inntot’s audio intellectual property portfolio includes context-based adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, and spatialisation, among other features. The company offers software-defined radio-based receiver solutions for DAB, DRM, CDR, HD-Radio, DTS AutoStage, and Radio DNS.

Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Pegatron for private 5G solutions

Tech Mahindra and Pegatron, a global electronics manufacturing company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop private 5G solutions for global enterprises.

The partnership will leverage a purpose-built private 5G product portfolio marketed under Pegatron 5G business unit, coupled with Tech Mahindra's expertise in large-scale 5G transformations, to provide end-to-end 5G for Enterprise (5G4E) solutions for global enterprises and manufacturing customers.

HCLTech’s MRO solution gets SAP certification

HCLTech has announced that its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solution, iMRO/4, has been certified for deployment on SAP S/4HANA Cloud via RISE with SAP. HCLTech’s iMRO/4 enables enterprises to manage and enhance the utilisation of complex, high-value assets in transportation, tech, energy, aerospace and defence.

HCLTech’s iMRO/4 is closely aligned with SAP’s product roadmap and developments, ensuring integrated and complementary functionality. The solution comprises the iMRO Digital Core and a range of iSAM products that can solve specific business challenges directly enhancing and integrating with the SAP S/4HANA enterprise asset management solutions.

HCLTech is an SAP Global Strategic Services Partner leveraging advanced accelerators and SAP technologies to deliver a wide range of user-centric workbenches, industry-specific functionalities, intelligent service and asset management capabilities and processes.