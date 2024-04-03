HCLTech expands partnership with Google Cloud

Indian IT services company HCLTech has expanded its alliance with Google Cloud to create industry solutions and drive business value with Gemini, its multimodal large language AI model.

HCLTech will enable 25,000 engineers on Google Cloud’s latest GenAI technology to better support clients with their AI projects, including the development of new use cases and capabilities for HCLTech platforms and product offerings, and initially focusing on bringing gen AI capabilities to clients in manufacturing, healthcare, and telecom.

HCLTech recently launched HCLTech AI Force, a pre-built GenAI platform that optimises engineering lifecycle processes from planning through development, testing and maintenance. HCLTech will now enhance the HCLTech AI Force platform with Gemini’s advanced code completion and summarisation capabilities, which will allow engineers to generate code, remediate issues and accelerate the delivery time and quality of software projects for clients.

Infosys Finacle bags order from Zand Bank of UAE

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys and UAE-based digital-only bank Zand Bank (Zand), have announced the bank’s decision to subscribe to the Infosys Finacle Solutions suite to power its corporate banking services.

According to a statement, the Finacle Corporate Banking Solution Suite's features include an array of Open APIs that will enable the launch of several innovative digital services. It will also enable Zand to assimilate and process a vast array of data to partner with advanced analytics platforms. Lastly, it provides a platform towards emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and digital asset management.

Tech Mahindra, AVEVA set up CoE

IT services company Tech Mahindra has entered into a partnership with AVEVA, an industrial software provider to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE). Located at Tech Mahindra's campus in Pune, India, the CoE will create digital transformation solutions for industry-specific use cases.

This CoE will combine Tech Mahindra's expertise in process manufacturing, Industry 4.0 capabilities, and AVEVA's industry knowledge and software applications. It will offer various solutions, including digital production, digital supply chains, connected operations, asset performance, plant digitisation, and engineering information management.

The solutions will also cover the entire industrial lifecycle, from conceptual engineering to operations and supply chain, helping industries such as oil and gas, energy, power and utilities, infrastructure, mining, metal minerals, and manufacturing to accelerate the digital adoption process and enhance performance.

AB InBev GCC India announces new head

AB InBev GCC India has announced the elevation of Bijoy Pinto as the Global Director - GCC Operations. In his new role, Pinto will be spearheading the overall business operations and will be responsible for delivering strategic and impactful outcomes driving global transformation and automation for the parent brand.

In his previous role as Value Creation Director, Bijoy was leading the finance, admin, tax, legal and compliance domains for the global headquarters (GHQ) in India.

AB InBev GCC India, located in Bengaluru supports AB InBev zones across the globe as the centre for global capabilities of financial planning, analytics, and people services. With over 2,000 employees, the centre drives global transformation and automation through its GAC, technology, and technology-operations capabilities centres. AB InBev’s Global Capability Center (AB InBev GCC Services India Private Limited) was incorporated in 2018 as a strategic partner for Anheuser-Busch InBev.