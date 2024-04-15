India preferred destination for digital services: Nasscom-Avasant report

Nearly 71% of enterprises have spent over 20% of their tech spending on digital in CY2023, Nasscom and Avasant said in a report, titled Digital Enterprise Maturity 5.0: Digital Readiness in the Era of AI.

Moreover, nearly 90% of companies have signalled plans to boost investments in key digital technology areas in 2024, including AI, ML, Big Data analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and intelligent automation. Notably, the number of enterprises awarding digital services contracts with durations of four years or more doubled in CY2023.

India continues to be the preferred outsourcing destination for businesses aiming to build and expand their digital services portfolio, with over 50% of companies in the travel and transportation, telecom, media and entertainment, and construction and engineering sectors choosing it for their outsourcing needs.

Between 47% and 49% of firms in sectors like telecom, media and entertainment, discrete manufacturing, and energy and utilities outsourced digital services work to their own capability centres in India.

Nearshoring trends were also notable. About 45% of high-tech and travel and transportation companies, alongside 41% to 43% of telecom, discrete manufacturing, and construction firms are opting to nearshore to India in 2023, underscoring the country's growing appeal as a global hub for digital services outsourcing.

Philips opens new R&D centre in Pune

Royal Philips, the global healthtech company, opened a new R&D centre to expand its Healthcare Innovation Centre (HIC) in Pune, which will house around 1,900 employees in the first phase.

To be operational in two years, the new centre will accommodate R&D teams from the company’s image-guided therapy, precision diagnosis, monitoring, and sleep and respiratory businesses.

By integrating all teams in one centre, Philips can optimise for scale, speed, and efficiency while also supporting resource and best practice sharing across businesses.

Collectively employing a strength of over 9,000 employees, the HIC in Pune, the Innovation Campus in Bengaluru, the Global Business Services in Chennai, and the Gurugram-based commercial team are integral to Philips’ operations in India.

TCS opens new delivery centre in Brazil

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened a new delivery centre in Londrina, Paraná, Brazil, which is expected to create over 1,600 new job opportunities over the next five years.

TCS has been present in Londrina since 2018 and employs around 1,700 people in the city. The delivery centre will specialise in key areas such as business transformation, artificial intelligence, and cognitive business operations.

The IT major has been operating in Brazil for over two decades, with operations in Londrina, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro and serves over 140 clients in the region across banking, insurance, mining, retail, and telecommunications industries.

Happiest Minds partners with MindSculpt Analytics

Happiest Minds Technologies has partnered with MindSculpt Analytics, a healthcare solutions company, to deliver medical diagnostics solutions leveraging advanced AI and ML techniques.

Happiest Minds will build a preventive and diagnostics platform for MindSculpt Analytics to create a holistic health portrait of the individual, and over time, would leverage this for an early and accurate diagnosis and personalised treatments of multiple ailments that include a range of age and neuro-related diseases.

EnterpriseDB appoints new VP for India and South Asia region

EnterpriseDB, a global software company, appointed Ramesh Mamgain as Vice President for the India and South Asia region.

According to the company, this appointment underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint across the region, enabling businesses and government entities to leverage the potential of open-source databases.

Mamgain said, “India has witnessed a remarkable surge in the adoption of open-source databases, driven by the need for scalable and cost-effective solutions. With increasing enterprises embracing open-source technologies, India is poised for exponential growth in its digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.”