Lenovo ISG forms partnership with Pappaya Cloud

Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Pappaya Cloud have partnered for the cloud services market. This collaboration combines Pappaya Cloud's fully managed, high-performance, and secure cloud offerings with Lenovo ISG's infrastructure and flexible IT consumption model, catering to the needs of enterprises, mid-market, SMEs, startups, and B2C clients worldwide.

Pappaya Cloud also announced plans to deploy 5,000 Lenovo ISG-backed servers globally in FY24, with a targeted asset base of 15,000 servers over the next three years. Out of the 5,000 servers, 55% are earmarked for deployment in India, with the remaining spread across the UK, US, and UAE.

Together, Lenovo ISG and Pappaya Cloud aim to achieve a remarkable 50% reduction in cloud infrastructure expenditures for their customers, while maintaining the standards of security, support, and performance.

LTIMindtree unveils new solution for retail industry

LTIMindtree introduced a new solution for the retail industry, Composable Storefront Quick Launch, built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The company said this solution allows retailers to create customised shopping experiences to increase business growth, with its over 20 UI enhancements and features to kickstart the B2C commerce experience, in addition to leveraging all out-of-box capabilities, including Salesforce Einstein, personalization, campaign management, and Wishlist.

According to LTIMindtree, the solution also helps speed up the go-to-market timeline of the storefront with built-in custom features like enhanced UX, dynamic marketing pages leveraging page designer capability, store locator with Google maps, and order history.

Sagility acquires US-based BirchAI

Sagility, a technology services provider for the healthcare industry, acquired Seattle-based BirchAI. The healthcare technology company offers cloud-based, Gen AI call technology, which helps in reducing operational costs by providing various AI-powered real-time customer support solutions to manage complex healthcare transactions.

With this acquisition, Sagility broadens its analytics and automation-backed healthcare engagement services that it provides to large national payers, Blues plans, regional payers, health systems, medical devices and other healthcare providers.

KonProz appoints Rajat Dhariwal as CTO

KonProz, a technology solutions company focused on legal, tax and regulatory space, appointed Rajat Dhariwal as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new role, Dhariwal will spearhead the company's technology strategy and execution, overseeing all facets of product development, engineering, and data science. He has a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and a Master's from Carnegie Mellon University with two decades experience of working in the area of artificial intelligence.