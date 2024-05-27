HCLTech to collaborate with ARM for AI technologies

HCLTech enters into partnership with ARM

Leading Indian IT services company HCLTech and ARM, a leading technology provider of processor IP, have collaborated to augment custom silicon chips that support AI-driven business operations.

The partnership will bring to market solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs, and cloud services providers to enhance the computing efficiency of their data centre environments and meet evolving customer demands.

HCLTech aims to leverage pre-integrated Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) to help clients minimise development risks and deliver innovative, market-customised solutions geared toward improved performance and scalability for AI workloads.

HCLTech has preferential access to Neoverse CSS as a member of ARM Total Design, an ecosystem that brings together industry leaders to accelerate the delivery of ARM-based custom silicon chips.

UiPath expands engagement with Fujitsu

UiPath, an enterprise automation and AI software company, has selected Fujitsu, a Japanese information and communication technology company, to scale the use of the UiPath AI-powered Business Automation Platform enterprise-wide.

Fujitsu selected UiPath as its solution partner for the FujiTra project to scale automation across its global business. Fujitsu has been using UiPath solutions in more than 140 individual departments globally since 2017.

As part of the expanded collaboration, UiPath will help Fujitsu optimise existing business processes and design new automation-led business processes to realise the full potential of its automation deployment. By implementing several measures, including UiPath solutions, Fujitsu aims to maintain productivity levels in the short term and increase workforce efficiency by as much as 40% in the long term.

Yatra Online launches expense management solution

Yatra Online has launched its expense management solution to enable both international and domestic enterprises to manage their business expenditure efficiently. This solution promises to streamline the entire expense management process while offering integration of travel bookings and expense tracking.

According to Yatra, the new Expense Management Solution utilises Large Language Models (LLMs) for receipt analysis to ensure more accurate and comprehensive expense tracking with the aim of reducing errors and saving time. Designed as an end-to-end travel solution, the tool manages from booking flights, hotels, and cars to recording incurred expenses during travel within a single platform.