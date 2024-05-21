IBM unveils new updates to watsonx platform

IBM, at its annual THINK conference, announced several new updates to its watsonx platform one year after its introduction, as well as upcoming data and automation capabilities designed to make artificial intelligence (AI) more open, cost-effective, and flexible for businesses.

IBM released a family of Granite models, its LLM platforms, into open source and launched InstructLab, a first-of-its-kind capability, in collaboration with Red Hat. It has now open-sourced a family of its most advanced and performant language and code Granite models.

By open-sourcing these models, IBM is inviting clients, developers, and global experts to build on these strengths and push the boundaries of what AI can achieve in enterprise environments.

IBM also unveiled a new class of watsonx assistants along with an upcoming capability in watsonx Orchestrate to help clients build their own AI assistants across domains. IBM is expanding its NVIDIA GPU offerings to now offer NVIDIA L40S and NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPUs, as well as support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) and OpenShift AI to help enterprises and developers address the needs of AI and other mission-critical workloads.

Mphasis opens centre for advanced computing in Hyderabad

Mphasis, an IT services company, inaugurated its Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Computing in Phoenix Infocity, Hyderabad. The new centre will develop solutions in emerging technologies such as AI, Gen-AI, and Quantum Computing, among others for global clients.

According to the company, its presence in Hyderabad has doubled year on year since it started in 2016. With the addition of this new centre, the company aims to develop AI-powered cutting-edge solutions.

Kyndryl partners with NVIDIA to accelerate AI adoption

Kyndryl, a technology infrastructure services provider, has partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate the development, implementation, and use of AI-powered insights and business outcomes.

Its AI-powered open integration digital business platform, Kyndryl Bridge, will support the end-to-end lifecycle of AI development and implementation in real-world business environments for customers running full-stack NVIDIA accelerated computing and software.

Kyndryl will also tap into the domain and industry expertise of Kyndryl Consult to speed customers’ ability to test, verify, and deploy Gen AI solutions, facilitate rapid application deployment and enhance operational experience.

It will leverage the NVIDIA NeMo platform and NVIDIA NIM inference microservices to address industry-common and industry-specific use cases such as customer support, IT operations automation, fraud and loss prevention, and real-time analytics.

HCLTech in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for digital workplace services

HCLTech, an IT services company, is named Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS).

According to the company, its consulting-led workplace transformation approach helps personalise client and employee experiences, simplifies technology choices, and supports clients in their journeys with a strong focus on experience-level agreements, organisational change management, and continuous improvement initiatives.