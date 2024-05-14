Infosys bags order from First Abu Dhabi Bank

﻿Infosys﻿ has announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to optimise and modernise FAB’s IT infrastructure services.

Infosys Cobalt offers a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will leverage its capabilities to deliver infrastructure-managed services, including service desk capabilities, to transform FAB’s IT infrastructure.

Infosys will help integrate a suite of enterprise tools to drive significant improvements in FAB’s service quality, risk reduction, and business outcomes.

Smartphone shipments in India rise by 11.5% for Q1: IDC

The smartphone market in India grew by 11.5% on a year-on-year basis with 34 million shipments for the first quarter of 2024, according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

“Several new launches across multiple price segments happened during the quarter, coupled with increased promotional activities, particularly around premium offerings. Brands continued their focus on micro financing schemes to drive affordability. E-tailers organised several sales events and offered discounts on models nearing their end-of-life (EOL), resulting in increased demand and lean inventory,” said Upasana Joshi, Senior Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

In the first quarter, smartphone ASPs (average selling price) remained flat YoY and QoQ at $263. The entry-level (sub-$100) segment declined by 14% YoY to a 15% share, down from 20% a year ago.

Shipments to the mass budget ($100<$200) segment grew by 22% YoY, reaching 48% from 44% a year ago. The premium segment ($600<$800) held a 2% share and declined by 21% in unit terms. The super-premium segment ($800+) grew the highest with 44% growth, with its share up from 7% to 9%.

Adobe to make available Experience Platform apps on Indian data centre

Adobe has announced that Adobe Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers via an India data centre later in the year. This will deliver on local data residency requirements and improve performance through lower latency.

The data centre will allow Indian enterprises to access Adobe Experience Platform-based applications including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, enabling real-time personalised customer experiences at scale.

Since setting up operations in 1997, Adobe India accounts for one-third of the company’s global innovations, including patents, engineering and product development teams, and is among the company’s fastest-growing markets, with customers including Air India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Motors, and ﻿MakeMyTrip﻿.