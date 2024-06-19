IBM to bring GenAI tech for Wimbledon

﻿IBM﻿ and The All England Lawn Tennis Club have announced a new feature for the Wimbledon digital experience that will leverage match data with generative AI from IBM’s AI and data platform, watsonx, to keep fans updated on the world’s leading players as they advance through The Championships.

The new ‘Catch Me Up’ feature displays pre and post-match player cards with AI-generated player stories and analysis through wimbledon.com and the Wimbledon 2024 App. Player cards will be personalised based on user preferences and data such as their location and myWimbledon profile, starting with their favourite players. Pre-match content will include analyses of recent performance and likelihood-to-win predictions, and post-match content will encompass key statistics and highlights. The feature will also create longer-form daily summaries of play.

‘Catch Me Up’ was built using IBM’s Granite large language model (LLM) to provide AI-generated text using the capabilities of the watsonx platform. The model has been trained on the Wimbledon editorial style and will be monitored by the All England Club.

VIRAJ drone bags certification from European Union

AVPL International, an Indian drone manufacturer has bagged dual certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its flagship product - VIRAJ. The dual certification affirms the VIRAJ drone's compliance with the highest safety and performance benchmarks, enabling integration into European airspace. Consequently, this certification endows AVPL International with a competitive edge, facilitating secure and efficient drone operations within the European market.

The VIRAJ drone, classified under the category of small unmanned aircraft, is designed for efficiency and versatility in agricultural applications. It operates using a twin battery-powered system and offers both master and slave configurations. The drone features a 10-litre tank for spraying fertilisers and pesticides and a 10-litre seed dispenser, making it suitable for a variety of farming needs. With a flight time of up to 30 minutes per charge, the VIRAJ drone can cover 3-4 acres per charge for spraying or seeding.

HCLTech forms partnership with Tecnotree for 5G tech

HCLTech, an Indian IT services company, and Tecnotree, a telecom business support system (BSS) platform, have partnered to co-develop advanced 5G-led generative AI (GenAI) solutions for the global telecom industry.

The partnership will bring together HCLTech’s expertise in driving AI-led digital transformation for telcos and CSPs and Tecnotree’s 5G and AI-led BSS platform capabilities. The companies will bring to market solutions that will help telcos and CSPs unlock new opportunities, accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth with next-generation solutions that enable hyper-personalisation.

HP to introduce AI PCs in India soon

HP announced the pre-booking of its next-generation AI PCs in India, HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X. The HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is targeted towards enterprises, public sector organisations and government departments, and HP OmniBook X AI PC is built for retail consumers including creators and freelancers.

HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs are built on the latest ARM architecture. They are powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). These laptops feature the thinnest design in their class and offer up to 26 hours of battery life.

Equipped with the new Poly Camera Pro, the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X enhance virtual interactions with AI features like Spotlight and Auto Framing, ensuring efficient performance and extended battery life.

CyberArk’s solution to be deployed at IIFL Group

IIFL Group has chosen the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to implement least privilege across vulnerable, high-risk developer endpoints for greater threat protection, improved user experience and simplified compliance reporting.

The IIFL Group employs over 30,000 people and caters to more than seven million customers through various financial products and services.

Before adopting CyberArk, the Group faced the risk of privileged access being compromised due to developers holding standing administrative rights for endpoints. This opened the conglomerate to the possibility of security threats such as data loss, vulnerability injections and malicious software installation. While IIFL had already adopted stringent compliance practices, this crucial risk needed to be mitigated.

IIFL Group selected the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to manage and secure developer access to sensitive data and applications, helping prevent unauthorised software installations and protect its development platform against malware.

Kapture CX unveils new platform to automate QA

﻿Kapture CX﻿, a customer experience platform, has launched AutoQA. Integrated with AI algorithms, the new Auto QA helps automate QA processes, analyses vast amounts of data, and identifies trends to improve agent performance and customer sentiment.

Kapture CX launched Auto QA which utilizes AI and ML algorithms and provides end-to-end analysis of the agent's performance over chat, email, calls, social media, and other communication channels within seconds. In addition, Kapture CX adds hyper-personalisation to Auto QA by allowing the users to configure the dashboard and define parameters and sub-parameters to score each agent. It also enables fine-tuning of the scoring system by evaluating each parameter based on its significance to boost the accuracy and efficiency of the process.

CrowdStrike forms partnership with HPE

﻿CrowdStrike﻿, a cybersecurity company, has partnered with ﻿Hewlett Packard Enterprise﻿ to secure end-to-end AI innovation, including large language models (LLMs), accelerated by NVIDIA.

This partnership will see the integration of the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform and HPE GreenLake cloud and OpsRamp AIOps, which will enable organisations to unify IT operations and cybersecurity in a single, unified process to securely accelerate AI innovation.

Through these joint solutions, organisations can uncover and eliminate gaps in security protection in the accelerated AI pipeline, enforcing resilience and integrity of AI innovations, a statement said.