Tech Mahindra partners with Whatfix; Tata Motors’ digital marketplace

Whatfix partners with Tech Mahindra

Digital adoption platform ﻿Whatfix﻿ has entered into a collaboration with ﻿Tech Mahindra﻿. Together, Whatfix and Tech Mahindra will aim to help enterprises deliver personalised experiences and optimise application efficiency.

This will enable enterprises to effectively measure and drive the value of their software investments and digital transformation strategies, ensuring the successful adoption of next-generation technologies, the companies said.

In addition, this collaboration will enable Tech Mahindra's customers across industries to achieve significant business value outcomes, such as cost reduction, increased revenue, and risk compliance, among other benefits.

Tata Motors' digital marketplace for commercial vehicles

﻿Tata Motors﻿ has launched Tata Motors Fleet Verse—a digital marketplace for Tata Motors commercial vehicles. The platform offers features like new vehicle discovery, configuration, acquisition, and financing, and includes a range of additional services and features.

Fleet Verse is designed to consolidate all aspects of commercial vehicle ownership onto a single platform. The Smart Search Vehicle Discovery, enriched with advanced semantic search features allows users to explore Tata Motors’ full range of commercial vehicles of 900+ models and 3,000+ variants.

With Product Configurator, users can key in their business needs, applications, and choices to get the most appropriate vehicle recommendation. The 3D Visualizer offers an immersive experience to view vehicle exteriors and interiors in realistic detail. With Vehicle Online Finance, Fleet Verse partners with major financiers to offer finance applications and approvals. Finally, the Vehicle Online Booking feature enables users to book their desired vehicles in a few easy clicks and get prioritized fulfilment, simplifying the acquisition process.

1396 people loved this story From Impossible Foods to customer engagement: An unconventional path leads Dennis Woodside to Freshworks

Neilsoft unveils SaaS solution for construction industry

Neilsoft, an engineering services and software solutions provider, has launched its SaaS solution for managing construction quality and progress, ConstructMonitor.

The solution, developed in collaboration between Neilsoft and Tokyo-based Fujita Corporation, is aimed at addressing construction project quality issues in larger construction projects like commercial offices, high-rise buildings, data centres, hospitals, industrial plants, factories, malls, IT parks, and other infrastructure projects.

ConstructMonitor is offered as a SaaS solution for each client/project and is deployable either on a public or private cloud. The solution offers customisable visualisation capabilities and intuitive dashboards, providing a comprehensive view of the construction project, and empowers remote users to determine the 'as-built' accuracy of the under-construction building. This early identification of costly variations & errors in the construction project lifecycle helps control construction quality, keeps projects on schedule and enables timely remote monitoring of quality and progress without frequent site visits.

Ambuja Cements and ACC unveil new digital platforms

Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, the cement and building material companies of the Adani portfolio, have implemented several digital initiatives. The companies have unveiled the NexGen Sales and Reward Platform, a digital ecosystem designed to foster collaboration among customers, channel partners, retailers, influencers and sales partners by streamlining coordination and operations on a modern technology stack.

In addition, Ambuja Cements and ACC are implementing the ‘Plants of the Future’ programme to digitally transform manufacturing processes to improve production quality and reduce costs. This includes incorporating robotics for automation, automated weighbridges, in-plant automation, automated quality testing, robotics process automation for plant shutdown management, and drones for maintenance.

The companies are also implementing advanced logistics and fleet management tools by revamping their vehicle tracking and transportation management systems. Leveraging technologies such as GPS, RFIDs, and advanced track-and-trace algorithms, these enhancements will provide real-time vehicle location and estimated arrival times, enabling driver safety, and seamless coordination between buyers and sellers for enhanced efficiency.

Infosys to ring opening bell at NYSE

﻿Infosys﻿ has announced that it has been invited to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 21, 2024. This honour commemorates Infosys’ 25 years of being listed in the US.

To mark this milestone, Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer along with Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer, and other key leaders from Infosys, will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.