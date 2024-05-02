In a significant leadership transition, Girish Mathrubootham, the founder of customer engagement software provider Freshworks, has stepped down from his role as CEO. Taking over the reins is Dennis Woodside, a seasoned tech executive who runs Ironman triathlons.

This changing of the guard comes at a pivotal moment when artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to upend the customer service landscape–an industry in which Freshworks has made its mark by offering software solutions to enhance customer experiences.

Woodside, the newly elevated CEO of Freshworks, has a killer resume. He has led divisions at tech giants like Google, Dropbox, as well as steered Impossible Foods, a plant-based meat company.

Woodside's path to the C-suite has been anything but conventional. A Stanford Law graduate, he embarked on a legal career, clerking for a judge in New York, where he grappled with high-stakes cases ranging from financial fraud to terrorism.

However, Woodside soon realised that the meticulous nature of corporate law did not quite align with his entrepreneurial spirit.

A pivot was in order.

His transition from law to business was facilitated by a stint at McKinsey, the elite management consultancy firm, where he gained a front-row seat to the transformative power of the internet in 1998 – when the dot com bubble was still ballooning.

In 2003, a former colleague recruited him to join Google.

At the time, digital advertising was relatively uncharted territory. However, Woodside recognised its vast potential. Later, working in various roles at Google's digital advertising operations, he played a pivotal role in driving the company's expansion into emerging markets, from Russia and Central Europe to Africa and the Middle East. Under his leadership, Google's revenue in the Americas grew from $10 billion to $17 billion.

At this point, Woodside had established a reputation for himself. Apple CEO Tim Cook had expressed interest in recruiting Woodside as the company's head of sales, while Google had convinced him to remain, partly by offering him a more significant role.

Soon he was picked to lead Google’s latest acquisition–Motorola Mobility. During his tenure, Motorola released the G series, a budget smartphone and a cult hit that reestablished Motorola’s presence in the smartphone category. The company was sold to Lenovo for $2.91 billion.

Woodside's tenure as CEO of Motorola, his first CEO role, was marked by challenges in integrating Google's fast-paced culture into the established company, as per a Business Insider profile from 2015.

Despite efforts to turn around Motorola's aging business within a short timeframe, Woodside's management style, described as blunt and intense, created distance between him and the Motorola team, the profile said. In a recent YouTube video, Woodside mentioned that he has mellowed.

In 2014, Woodside joined Dropbox as its COO, helping to grow the company and guiding it through a $1 billion IPO in 2018.

But Woodside's most dramatic move came when venture capitalist Vinod Khosla introduced him to Patrick O. Brown, the Stanford biochemistry professor emeritus who founded Impossible Foods. Brown had become focused on climate change and the greenhouse gasses resulting from animal-based meat production.

Inspired by Brown's mission, Woodside joined Impossible Foods as president, spearheading efforts to introduce plant-based meat alternatives.

By the time he joined the burger patty company in 2019, he had already completed 14 Ironman triathlons — among the most grueling endurance races globally, comprising swimming, cycling, and a full marathon raced consecutively without a break.

Now, as Freshworks navigates the rapidly evolving landscape of customer engagement software, Woodside's experience in handling the relatively unknown may prove invaluable. With artificial intelligence disrupting industries and forcing companies to rethink their product strategies.

So, how does Woodside manage the stress that comes with being a top executive?

"By trying to get at least an hour of training, either at the gym or on a run...almost everyday," he said during the recent YouTube podcast.

"We brought Dennis on board to partner with me on crafting an ambitious growth plan, and my hope was that he could eventually lead the team of talented employees around the world to execute it, which would allow me to spend more time on the long-term product vision, innovation and AI strategy,” said Mathrubootham. “Dennis has a deep understanding of Freshworks’ business, customers and our employees, and a strong track record of building and scaling large global teams - he is the right leader to become our next CEO. I’m thrilled to announce this transition.”