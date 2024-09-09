Creador-backed iValue Infosolutions files IPO papers with SEBI

Private equity firm Creador-backed iValue Infosolutions Ltd has filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI to float an initial public offering.

The Bengaluru-based company's IPO is completely Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.87 crore equity shares by promoters and investor shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI.

Under the OFS, Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, an affiliate of Creador, will offload 1.11 crore equity shares.

Since the entire issue is an OFS, all the proceeds from the IPO will go directly to the selling shareholders, rather than to the company.

Explaining the reason for going public, the company said it is aimed at achieving the benefit of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and carrying out an OFS for the selling shareholders.

iValue Infosolutions is an enterprise technology solutions specialist, offering comprehensive solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data.

It primarily serves large enterprises in their digital transformation by identifying, recommending and deploying solutions meeting their requirements, aimed at ensuring performance, availability, scalability and security of digital applications and data.

Founded in 2008, iValue Infosolutions has offices across eight locations in India. Additionally, it is present in six international locations - Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Cambodia and Kenya, according to the draft papers filed last week.

IIFL Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are book-running lead managers (BRLMs) to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.