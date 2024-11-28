With Pushpa 2 tickets on Blinkit, Zomato flexes its ecosystem muscles

Food delivery platform ﻿Zomato﻿ is riding the buzz around 'Pushpa 2' to showcase its unique ecosystem synergies through District, its dining and entertainment bookings app—giving its quick-commerce arm Blinkit an edge that rivals lack.

Ahead of the film's December 5 release, Zomato's quick commerce arm Blinkit has launched a strategic promotion in select cities and pincodes, offering movie vouchers that can be redeemed for tickets to the Allu Arjun-starrer.

Customers can access the movie vouchers on orders that meet a minimum cart value on Blinkit. These vouchers can be redeemed during checkout on the District app once ticket bookings open.

Zomato launched District earlier this month after acquiring Paytm's ticketing business. The app works alongside Zomato's dine-out feature, combining dining and entertainment bookings on a single platform as part of the company's broader push into the 'going out' segment.

Zomato's focus on building distinct but connected brands contrasts with rival Swiggy's approach of integrating multiple services into a single platform.

"Swiggy integrated BookMyShow recently but due to District, users will see more integration between Blinkit, Zomato and District between events, movies and food and grocery delivery businesses," says Satish Meena, Founder at Datum Intelligence.

The expansion into quick commerce through Blinkit and the launch of District for 'going out' activities reflect Gurugram-based Zomato's strategy to grow beyond its core food delivery business.

Such integrations could give Blinkit an advantage over quick-commerce rivals Zepto and Instamart.

While Swiggy has previously offered pop-ups and BookMyShow collaborations for select events, it hasn't extended these partnerships to its quick commerce platform.

Blinkit's offer includes a Rs 200 voucher on purchases worth Rs 999, encouraging customers to increase their cart value.

The push for higher cart values comes as investors closely watch average order values of quick commerce players, who are adding F&B categories and products beyond daily essentials.

"Apart from this, these kind of event and and movie specific marketing deals can be done by Zepto with other partners, including multiplex operators and even production houses," says Meena.

The partnership with movie theatres comes as multiplex chains like PVR Inox face lower revenues amid falling occupancy rates.