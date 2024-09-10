Infosys partners with Proximus Group; Mphasis opens innovation hub in London

Infosys partners with Proximus Group of Belgium

Infosys and Proximus Group, a Belgium-based digital services and communication solutions provider, have partnered to unlock new business opportunities.

The new strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will use the products of Proximus’ International affiliates, including Route Mobile's Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and Telesign’s Digital Identity (DI) solutions.

This, combined with Infosys digital services, is expected to drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for their customers. The collaboration will enhance digital security by providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trusted communication online.

Mphasis opens deep tech innovation hub in London

Technology services company Mphasis has opened its Innovation Hub in London. The facility will serve as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for developing quantum computing, quantum cryptography, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to address industry challenges, including algorithmic underwriting, catastrophic risk modelling, and fraud detection.

Mphasis has steadily expanded its UK presence over the past years and aims to double the headcount over the next three years through its London innovation hub.

MongoDB for Academia programme expands reach in India

MongoDB has expanded MongoDB for Academia in India, including a new partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The AICTE partnership will be supported by SmartBridge's SmartInternz learning platform to give more than 150,000 Indian students access to virtual internships and gain the skills required to use MongoDB Atlas, a multi-cloud developer data platform.

As part of the programme’s expansion, MongoDB also partnered with GeeksforGeeks, a platform for computer science resources in India, making the MongoDB Developer Learning Path available to all of GeeksforGeeks' 25 million registered users.

Launched in September 2023, the MongoDB for Academia in India programme provides student training, curriculum resources for educators, credits to use MongoDB technology at no cost, and certifications to help individuals start careers in the technology industry.

L&T Semiconductor forms partnership with IBM

L&T Semiconductor Technologies has entered into a research and development collaboration with IBM to design advanced processors. The scope of this work could include processor design for edge devices and hybrid cloud systems, as well as for areas like mobility, industrial, energy, and servers.

Under this collaboration, IBM and L&T Semiconductor anticipate focusing on innovation, functionality, and performance to enable reliable, secure, and scalable computing for a range of applications. This work would be supportive of India’s ambition to create globally competitive semiconductor technologies.

Previously, IBM signed a MoU with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous scientific society of MeitY, to collaborate on the creation of a joint working group to accelerate processor design and manufacturing for High-Performance Computing (HPC) in India.

ESG Data & Solutions unveils new AI research platform

ESG Data & Solutions launched ESGSure, an AI-powered research platform designed to assist environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research. With its ability to deliver scalable, rigorous, and evidence-based insights, ESGSure is aimed at financial institutions, investors, and corporations worldwide.

According to a statement, ESGSure addresses key ESG adoption challenges, including the shortage of trained professionals, high costs, and time-consuming processes. It provides access to ESG data on over 15,000 global companies, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and private firms, enabling faster evaluation of compliance with global regulations.

The platform enables objective, up-to-date analysis by continuously incorporating updates from domain experts, thus reducing AI bias. The platform also complies with GDPR and global data protection regulations, addressing concerns around privacy and security.

HDFC Bank partners with Juspay to launch Smart Gateway

HDFC Bank has launched Smart Gateway in collaboration with Juspay to empower online businesses. The new payment solution is designed to streamline transactions, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth.

According to a statement, Smart Gateway simplifies payment management by unifying various payment methods. It has the feature of vernacular checkouts along with robust fraud detection mechanisms. Built to handle heavy loads with ease, the platform offers PCI-DSS compliance, 24/7 risk monitoring, and advanced fraud detection.

Recognize invests in Blue Mantis

Recognize, a private equity firm focused on investing in technology services businesses with a thematic and operationally-oriented strategy, said it has made a significant majority investment in Blue Mantis, an IT services provider with expertise in managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions.

Abry Partners, which has backed the company since 2020, will continue as a minority investor in the company, it said in a statement.

Blue Mantis services mid-market and enterprise clients with a North American focus across multiple vertical markets, including business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and the public sector.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Blue Mantis also has a global delivery centre in Bengaluru, India, and Toronto, Canada, with delivery capabilities.