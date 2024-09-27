Infosys to drive enterprise-scale IT efficiencies from hyper-automation for Sally Beauty

IT services company ﻿Infosys﻿on Thursday announced its strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings, an American international speciality beauty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies.

The project will consolidate numerous support services, drive process improvements and optimise costs over a five-year window, according to a release.

Driving enterprise-scale IT transformation, Infosys will implement best practices in IT operations to bring efficiencies through the optimisation of IT service delivery.

"Infosys...today announced its strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc (SBH), an American international speciality beauty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies," the release said.

Sally Beauty CIO Scott Lindblom said, "Embracing AI-amplified IT is a significant step forward for us in enabling us to, in turn, deliver exceptional experiences for our customers".

The collaboration will also help SBH standardise and simplify its IT systems and services by implementing AI-driven hyper-automation. The transformation will enable SBH to activate enhanced IT services with around-the-clock predictive and proactive monitoring.

"Our assembly of Infosys Topaz applied AI assets, shaped from years of our global experience in the retail and consumer goods world, will help SBH to leapfrog ahead with an AI-first enterprise stack. Our collaboration exemplifies the commitment Infosys has to empower businesses to accelerate their AI-led transformation while amplifying customer delight and operational efficiency," Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice President and Global Head of Consumer, Retail and Logistics at Infosys, said.