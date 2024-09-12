New version of TallyPrime launched, Lam Research expands upskilling initiative

Tally Solutions launches new version of TallyPrime 5.0

Tally Solutions has launched TallyPrime 5.0 and brings about connected services with API-driven tax filing.

According to the company, the latest version with ‘Connected GST’ will serve as a consolidated interface for all online GST operations. The other features include e-invoicing and e-way bill generation capability, WhatsApp integration, etc. Additionally, addressing the increasing demand in the Middle East and Bangladesh, TallyPrime 5.0 has added multilingual capabilities that will extend to Arabic and Bangla language interfaces with phonetic support.

The new solution allows for direct connection to the GST portal which enables fast data upload/download, GSTR1 return filing, new recon flexibilities, including GSTR-1 recon and GSTR-3B recon features unique to Tally, Input Tax Credit (ITC) at risk identification and ledger creation. The feature also supports end-to-end ‘bookkeeping to return filing’.

Lam Research partners with 20 Indian universities for upskilling

Lam Research Corp. has said that 20 Indian universities will be enabled with the Semiverse Solutions virtual innovation infrastructure to train and develop future engineers for the semiconductor industry. Lam introduced this initiative in 2023 with the goal of upskilling up to 60,000 engineers over the next 10 years in India. Twenty universities were shortlisted from a list of close to 75 that have signed up for the programme.

The 20 universities will be enabled to use SEMulator3D, a 3D semiconductor process and integration modelling software that is part of the Semiverse Solutions platform, with a goal to accelerate India’s semiconductor education and workforce development objectives.

After a successful pilot at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Lam signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and IISc for the broad deployment of Semiverse Solutions to key universities in the country. Lam has previously announced a contribution of $29 million in software licenses towards the MoU, while ISM would support the establishment of infrastructure and operational costs. IISc will “train-the-trainers” at the selected universities, while Lam will deploy a dedicated team of employees to support the expansion across the country.

HDFC Securities opens new tech centre in Bengaluru

HDFC Securities, one of the leading stock broking companies and a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Bank, announced the expansion of its network in Bengaluru with the inauguration of its latest technology centre. The technology centre is designed to offer high-performance computing clusters, state-of-the-art data analytics, and cutting-edge risk management systems. The Bengaluru expansion is expected to create new job opportunities in the fields of software development, data analytics, and business development.

A new version of Zoho Analytics launched

Zoho has launched a new version of Zoho Analytics which includes AI and ML capabilities, enabling diagnostic insights, predictive analysis, automated reports, and dashboard generation. The platform now includes a custom ML model-building studio, integration with OpenAI, 25+ new data connectors, and third-party BI platform extensions.

According to a statement from Zoho, the BI platform, which has been built from the ground-up in India, is being leveraged by 30 lakh users, globally. In India, Zoho Analytics saw 67 percent growth in new revenue, making it the second largest market for the offering. This growth is primarily driven by mid and large enterprises in sectors such as ITeS, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Retail.

Infosys forms partnership with Clearstream

Infosys has announced that it has collaborated with Clearstream, the post-trade services part of Deutsche Börse, an international exchange organisation and a provider of market infrastructure. The collaboration supported the Generation 2 launch of Clearstream’s D7 platform, a digital post-trade platform that allows market participants to issue securities digitally.

Within the project, Infosys assisted Clearstream in driving end-to-end implementation, customisation, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercare support. The platform has set a foundation of institutional-grade, digital asset infrastructure to unlock the value of asset tokenization and digital assets.

Aurionpro bags Rs 200 Cr order from Panvel Municipal Corporation

Aurionpro has bagged a five-year deal worth over Rs 200 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Panvel, located in the state of Maharashtra. As part of this project, Aurionpro has been appointed as the technology partner for the Panvel Safe City initiative. This project will involve the installation of advanced surveillance and smart city technologies, aimed at the city's safety and security infrastructure.

The scope of the project includes the establishment of data centers, control command center, and video analytics capabilities to enable real-time monitoring and faster response times. Additionally, AI-powered technologies such as facial recognition systems, an IP-based public announcement system, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and an e-Challan mechanism will be integrated, providing a framework for crime prevention, with a special focus on enhancing security measures for women.

The initial phase of project implementation will be executed over the next 12 months, followed by a long-term maintenance and support phase.

HCLTech bags 2024 Oracle Partner Award

Oracle has announced that HCLTech, is a winner in the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – North America Cloud/Technology Customer Success Category. The Customer Success Award celebrates partners that have earned high customer satisfaction from cloud journey services or cloud technology platform adoption. Partners recognized by this award helped customers realize value from ease of solution implementation and manageability, human capital efficiencies, cost savings, reduced technical debt, measurable return on investment, and other qualitative factors.

HCLTech has been a partner of Oracle for over two decades. As a global system integration partner and cloud managed services provider, HCLTech collaborates with Oracle to enable enterprises to accelerate digital innovation and meet global market demands.