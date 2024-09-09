Tata Power sets up 50,000 EV home chargers since April'23

Tata Power said on Monday it has set up 50,000 home chargers for electric vehicles pan-India, besides over 500 charging points for electric buses across metropolitan cities in the country since April last year, strengthening electric vehicle charging infra in the country and helping faster adoption of e-mobility.

Overall, since 2018, a total of one lakh EV chargers have been set up at different locations across the country, along with over 1,100 chargers for electric buses in the last five years, it said.

These chargers are present across remote corners of the country and are enabling e-mobility adoption by providing a reliable charging experience for its customers in the convenience of their homes.

Tata Power's focus on strengthening EV charging infrastructure in the country through public, semi-public, and home chargers underscores its commitment to environmental responsibility, propelling India's transition to a cleaner transportation future, it stated.

The company said it has a growing network of over 5,600 Radio Frequency Identification devices enabled over 5570 public and captive charge points, strategically located across malls, hotels, hospitals, offices, residential societies, highways, among others, which are centrally monitored by an advanced Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Mumbai.