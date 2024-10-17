Most Indian execs say IT infra 'best-in-class' but only half of them trust risk preparedness: Report

A majority of Indian executives believe they have 'best-in-class' IT infrastructure, but only half of them trust their systems' preparedness to tackle future risks and challenges, a report said on Wednesday.

The findings of the 2024 Kyndryl Readiness Report is based on insights from AI-powered digital business platform Kyndryl Bridge as well as a survey conducted across 3,200 senior decision-makers across 25 industries in 18 global markets, covering sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and finance.

"Among global respondents, India leads in average readiness across risks at 35%. In India, 88% of business leaders are confident that their IT infrastructure is the best in class and 44% among them say their IT infrastructure is ready to manage future risks," the report said.

The report further said that 94% of Indian leaders prioritise technology modernisation, but 44% of mission-critical IT infrastructure is nearing or has reached end-of-life, raising vulnerabilities and complicating modernization efforts.

Besides, regulatory compliance remains a pressing issue, with most Indian executives believing that policy changes are occurring too rapidly.

Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl, emphasized the importance of aligning technology with organisational culture to navigate these challenges effectively.

"Readiness is an ongoing challenge," he said, advocating for a holistic approach that empowers employees and integrates new technologies into business processes.

The report also revealed that India is at the forefront of AI (artificial intelligence) adoption, with 85% of business leaders investing in AI technologies.

However, it said, the AI return on investment is limited by skills, compliance, and compatibility.

A substantial 27% skill gap among Indian leaders in AI and a 10% gap in data science and analytics are hindering the full potential utilisation of these technologies, the report said.