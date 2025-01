Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, has reported a 17.5% increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a revenue of Rs 13,247.33 crore in the December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE on Thursday. The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 387.

Revenue for the quarter is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company, it said.

In October-December 2022-23, standalone revenue was Rs 11,304.58 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.