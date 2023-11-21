Catalogue What Is A Pitch Deck Comprised Of?

Pitch decks are visual presentations made by entrepreneurs, startup founders, and business professionals to pitch their business ideas and startups to investors, partners, and stakeholders. The primary purpose of a pitch deck is to succinctly and persuasively convey the key information about a business or project in a compelling and organised manner.

What is a Pitch Deck Comprised Of?

A typical pitch deck includes a series of slides that cover various aspects of the business, such as:

Introduction: A brief introduction to the company or project, including its name, logo, and tagline.

Problem Statement: An explanation of the problem or pain point that the business aims to address. This helps set the context for why the business is needed.

Solution: A description of the offered product or service and how it solves the identified problem.

Market Opportunity: Information about the target market, its size, demographics, and potential for growth.

Business Model: A breakdown of the company's revenue stream, pricing strategy, and sales channels.

Traction: Details about the company's achievements, milestones, customer testimonials, and any significant partnerships or endorsements.

Market Competition: An analysis of competitors and discussion of how the business differentiates itself in the market.

Financial Projections: Projections of the company's financial performance, including revenue forecasts, expense estimates, and break-even analysis.

Funding Needs: A clear outline of the funding amount being sought and how it will be used to achieve the company's goals. This section can also include specific ask such as requests for investment - equity funding, loans, or partnerships.

How to Create a Pitch Deck?

Here are the 5 simple steps broken down to create a pitch deck:

Define Your Purpose and Audience:

Start by clearly defining the purpose of your pitch deck, whether it's for seeking investment, partnerships, or other goals. Identify your target audience (investors, potential partners, clients) and understand their interests and expectations.

Structure Your Content:

Divide your pitch deck into key sections to ensure a logical flow. Common sections include Problem, Solution, Market, Traction, Team, Financials, and Ask. Create a title slide to introduce your business or project.

Craft Your Message:

Develop a compelling narrative that tells the story of your business or project. Talk about the problem you're solving, your unique solution for that problem, and why your investor or client needs it. Use concise, clear language, and avoid jargon at all costs. Back your claims with data like statistics evidence or real-world examples.

Design Visually Appealing Slides:

Use a clean and professional design that complements your message. Incorporate visuals, graphics, and images where relevant to make your slides visually engaging. Keep text to a minimum, using bullet points, short phrases, or key highlights.

Practice and Refine:

Rehearse your pitch multiple times to ensure a confident and smooth delivery. Seek feedback from mentors, advisors, or colleagues and make necessary improvements. Test your pitch with a small audience to see their reactions and refine it further.

Examples of Pitch Decks

Many companies in their early stages have created pitch decks. Here are the popular examples to give you an understanding:

Tinder: Tinder's early pitch deck emphasised the user experience and how the app made dating easier and more fun. The pitch deck stated that Tinder makes dating 'easier and more fun'. It was positioning itself as an app that was solving an issue widespread: the challenges and complexities of dating. Likewise, the pitch deck also highlighted impressive growth numbers.

Airbnb: Airbnb's pitch deck from 2008 is often cited as an excellent example. It was a simple, visually appealing presentation that highlighted the problem they were solving (affordable accommodation), their solution, and market opportunity. To make their stories more relatable, the founders shared personal anecdotes making this a perfect pitch deck.

Uber: Uber's early pitch deck focused on showcasing the problem of unreliable taxi services and how their solution (a ride-sharing app) would revolutionise transportation. It emphasised the market size and the potential for growth.

With a quick search online, you can find more of these pitch decks and use them as references when creating your own. A well-structured and persuasive is a crucial tool for attracting funding and support for a startup or business endeavour.