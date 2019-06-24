EDITIONS
Women Entrepreneur

Her family wanted her to be a banker, but she found her calling in mental health with Poddar Foundation

Prakriti Poddar runs the Poddar Foundation, which creates preventive mental health programmes. It also runs Silence Todo, a campaign to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, in rural areas of Maharashtra.

Rekha Balakrishnan
24th Jun 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Praktriti Poddar

Prakriti Poddar - Founder of Poddar Foundation

Prakriti Poddar was born in a family of bankers and it was expected that she would follow the same career path. But faith and determination willed otherwise. Today, she runs the Poddar Foundation, which focuses on creating preventive mental health programmes across India.


Interestingly, the influence of her maternal grandmother, who was a faith healer, drew Prakriti towards the idea of making healing her life mission.


She spent several years in Canada where she worked as a banker and also volunteered with the Salvation Army, spending every Monday “with troubled women, providing guided meditation and healing”.


Prakriti quit her job after a few years and do what she loved doing: talk to people and heal their minds.


“In 2000, I returned to India and the next year started Mind Over Image Consulting, which focuses on corporate counselling, life coaching, and soft skill development for professionals while also helping address their mental health issues,” she tells HerStory.


Simultaneously, she also got trained as a Tasso regression therapist, an NLP practitioner, a certified counselor, a certified neurofeedback therapist, a trained PLR therapist, and as a doctor of alternative medicine.


Back to grassroots


In 2014, after working for three years with corporate professionals and upper middle-class people, Prakriti decided to take mental health awareness to the grassroots and the shift the focus to the under-privileged whose “mental health was long neglected”. She started the Poddar Foundation in 2014. She explains,

“In rural areas, awareness about mental health issues is very low. It leads to thriving of superstitions and fraud healers such as tantriks, etc. Additionally, paucity of mental health experts such as psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors is a major problem. Even in urban areas, awareness remains low and social stigma is still attached to mental illness. However, here, easy availability of mental health experts makes it possible for most people to avail medical treatment.”


The Poddar Foundation works at multiple levels in rural areas – it creates preventive mental health programmes, and also runs Silence Todo, a campaign to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.


The foundation is currently working with over 200 gram panchayats in Maharashtra, and has created a teaching and training manual for social health workers, teachers, anganwadis, and medical officers.


“We also conducted a pilot training programme, Prakalp Prerna, mandated by the Maharashtra health ministry to train medical officers to take mental health awareness and initiatives to rural areas,” Prakriti adds.


Mental health in women and young girls


Prakriti believes poor mental health in women and young girls is a cause for concern.


Several studies have found that incidences of anxiety and depression are higher among women as compared to men. In some women, hormonal imbalances drive mental health issues such as anxiety and depression; some women experience post-partum or post-menopausal depression. On the other hand, certain socio-economic factors also predispose women to poor mental health. These might include an abusive relationship or marriage, lack of financial independence that forces them to stay in such relationships, lack of decision-making power, etc. Other causes of poor mental health are the same in men and women. These may include high levels of work stress and lack of cohesive social support, among others,” she elaborates.


Managing mental health


So, what are the things we can do every day to be mentally fit? Prakriti recommends the practice of mindfulness.


Prakriti implies that with mindfulness, you are constantly living in the present.


“Often, our mental health suffers because we are either ruminating over our past or worrying about the future. Mindfulness allows you to stay true to what you are doing in the present; it is a wonderful mental health habit. Another important habit is to keep talking and confiding about your problems to a trusted friend rather than keeping your emotions bottled up inside you. It is important to maintain healthy face-to-face interpersonal relationships with people rather than having too many virtual friends or admirers.”


She believes that stress-busting relaxation techniques such as yoga, deep breathing, walking, and staying physically active are important elements for sound mental health.


Prakriti warns that technology, despite its many advantages, adds to the pressure on the mind.


“Technology keeps us connected all the time. It forces us to bring work to our homes, it compels us to stay on the job 24x7. Unfortunately, all these mean that we have little leisure time to relax our minds. Addiction to social media also has negative effects,” she adds.


Also Read

How Neerja Birla’s Mpower is stamping out the stigma around mental health in Mumbai

Also Read

Digital media, menstruation, and mental health: how 27-year-old Kanika Agarwal is scaling heigh...


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

There's always a simple solution - your startup fix for the week

Latest Stories

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team on win against Japan in FIH Series Finals

by Press Trust of India

Self-care is crucial to growth and success: 3 women entrepreneurs tell us how they do it

by Tanvi Dubey

These 10 inspirational quotes will inspire you to stand up for yourself

by Tanvi Dubey

Madras HC says rape victims can terminate pregnancy without medical board nod

by Press Trust of India

How can digital marketing boost your brand? Entrepreneur Sowmya Iyer shares insights and expert tips

by Sasha R

Social evils triple talaq and nikah halala must be eradicated: President Ram Nath Kovind

by Sasha R

Partner Events

Date
Tue Jun 25 2019

Workshop with CAIF - Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain for Circular Fashion

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore