WATCH: Meet Mythree, the Uber Eats delivery partner who is breaking barriers, one delivery at a time

Uber Eats delivery partner Mythree

It’s always a matter of pride to see a woman rise above her challenges and break the shackles of gender stereotypes.





Mythree's is one such story. In a world where women are fighting patriarchy, gender disparity, and still raging over people telling them what to do and not, she is quietly following a career most women shy away from taking up.





The 26-year-old is an Uber Eats delivery partner, one who is turning heads for all the right reasons.





We meet her in Indiranagar as she zips across alleyways and crossroads in her smart Uber Eats uniform, turning heads as she does so.





Is all the attention disconcerting, we ask her. “I don’t think so,” she says. “I am doing my job like everyone else. And my focus is completely on being on time with my food delivery.”





Besides work, she loves watching movies and is also a part time dubbing artist in Kannada movies.





Mythree’s life has been tough, but like the proverb, she knows, “these tough times won’t last”. Hailing from Chikaballapur, she left home at a young age for employment in Bengaluru. After searching for a few months, she landed a job with Infosys as event organiser. Life took its own course, she got married and gave birth to a beautiful daughter. She also left her job to take care of her family responsibilities.





But fate had other plans. Her husband passed away leaving her with the sole responsibility of looking after her daughter who is four-and-a-half now.





There was no option but to go back to work. While scouting for opportunities, she met her cousin Pradeep who was an Uber Eats delivery partner. The job intrigued her and she wondered if there would be an opening for a female delivery partner and if the pay was good. Pradeep informed her though the payment was good, the company was not looking to hire women.





However, in a few months, Uber Eats opened up opportunities for female delivery partners and Mythree joined as one.





“Initially, my male colleagues were shocked and surprised on seeing me. In course of time, more women joined and now we compete with the men in terms of number of food deliveries,” she says.





She also tells us about her daughter who is four years old and is very proud of her work and in fact checks her phone every day after she comes back from work. “She wants to do how many deliveries I have done that day. She encourages me to work more,” she adds.





A smiling Mythree zips off, leaving behind not just an interesting story to tell, but one of hope and determination. Because she knows, “a single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows”.









(Video produced by Aishik Purkait and edited and shot by Shlok Bhatt)















