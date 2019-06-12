Artificial Intelligence has been one of the fastest growing tech trends. IBM has recognised 40 Women Business Pioneers in Artificial Intelligence from across the world at its Inaugural AI Women Leadership Event hosted in New York.





The list celebrates women across a variety of industries and geographies “for pioneering the use of AI to advance their companies in areas such as innovation, growth, and transformation.”





L-R: Harmeen Mehta, Chief Information Officer & Head Cloud and Security Business, Bharti Airtel and Seema Gaur, Executive VP & Head IT, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company.

Out of the 40 women mentioned in the list, two are from India, Harmeen Mehta, Chief Information Officer & Head Cloud and Security Business, Bharti Airtel and Seema Gaur, Executive VP & Head IT, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company.





Harmeen has been with Bharti Airtel since 2013 in various roles. After completing her education from Harvard University, she has previously worked with BBV, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and HSBC. She started coding when she was 11 and calls herself a workaholic and a global traveller.





Seema has an engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering and an MTech from BITS Pilani. She has three decades of experience in IT and has been with IFFCO since 2013. She is currently the Executive VP and Head of IT, helping customers to quickly claim vehicle damage claims with an AI-based mobile app.





She said,

It is a great honour to be recognised as one of the women pioneers in AI. AI will definitely create a great impact on enhanced customer experience in the days to come.





Some of the other names on the list include Christine Gabbard, Project Manager, Machine Assistance, Autodesk, USA, Sabine Scheunert, Vice President Digital & IT Sales/Marketing Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler AG, Germany, Xiaojun Huang, Senior Advisor Upstream Digital Transformation, ExxonMobil, USA, Jaki Lynn Van Valin, Director Data Management & Analytics, Harley-Davidson, USA, Kyoka Nakagawa, Chief Engineer, Value Creation Department, Digital Transformation Division, Digital Solution Center, Honda R&D Co., Ltd., Japan, Jennifer Edgin, CTO, Deputy Commandant Information, U.S. Marine Corps, USA, and Laura Bellamy, Director, Information Experience, VMWare, USA.









Jennifer Edgin, CTO, Deputy Commandant Information, U.S. Marine Corps said, “It is an honour to be recognised on behalf of all the hard work conducted by Marines in the field of Artificial Intelligence."





By putting the spotlight on these women, IBM has is helping those aspiring for careers in AI to have the right role models.





As Michelle Pulso, SVP, Digital Sales & CMO, IBM, who also serves as Leader of IBM’s Women’s Initiative pointed, “At IBM, we know gender equality is critical and nowhere is this more important than in AI. We hope the stories shared today will encourage many more women to take a leadership role in shaping the future of this important technology.”







































