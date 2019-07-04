FIFA calling: 5 Bengaluru girls head to France for ten-day football festival

As the final leg of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place in France between July 2 and 7, five young girls from Bengaluru will be representing India at a 10-day football festival in the city of Lyon, France. They will also be watching the finals, which will take place on July 7.





Sana Farheen Image provided by Dream a Dream





According to FIFA, the total viewership for the 2019 Women’s World Cup is expected to peak at 1 billion, a huge jump from the 750 million that the 2015 Women's World Cup garnered. In contrast, the 2018 FIFA Men's World Cup saw over 3.5 billion viewers, which exceeds half the world's population.





Although women’s football has made significant progress over the years, there is still a long way to go.





Proving that nothing can stop them from achieving their goals, Bengaluru girls Parimala Honappa, Raksha Ramesh Kumar, Shylaja Naganoor, Divyashree Nanjappa, and Sana Farheen are representing India among 35 other countries at Festival 19 by streetfootballworld in Lyon, France. The girls, all between the ages of 15 and 18, and coming from low-cost private schools and colleges, have been training at Dream a Dream, an NGO established in 1999 to empower young Indians from disadvantaged backgrounds.





Festival 19 brings together young people from vulnerable backgrounds around the world, and works towards empowering girls and women through football. It aims to encourage girls and women to engage in cross-cultural exchange, take on leadership roles, and raise awareness about the "collective need of an equal game for an equal world".





Clockwise - Sana, Shylaja, Raksha, Parimala, Divya (Image provided by Dream a Dream)





HerStory spoke to some of the girls to find out about the challenges they have faced, their aspirations, and what they aim to achieve through the festival.





Sana Farheen, a first year junior college student, started playing football four years ago. Initially, she says her father did not support her passion for the sport because of concerns such as wearing shorts and mingling with boys. However, despite her father's objections, Sana continued playing. As her football skills slowly improved and she started getting noticed, he supported and encouraged her.





So what does she look forward to in France? The 16-year-old says she wants to form new friendships, learn about different cultures and languages, and explore her surroundings.





Sana also encourages all other young girls aspiring to pursue sports to give it their all, no matter what.





"Girls have to speak up and do whatever it takes to achieve their dreams. They need to go out there and grab all the opportunities they can. Schools, NGOs, and other institutions should also support those who cannot afford the coaching fee," she says.





Sana also aims to play for the Indian Women’s Football team some day.





Raksha Ramesh Kumar has been playing football since she was in sixth grade. Now an 18-year-old college student, she says her parents' support has played a huge role in the strides she has made as a young woman in football.





On getting the opportunity to participate in the football festival, Raksha says:





"Interacting with other young footballers from all over the world seems exciting. I want to learn new skills, explore different languages and cultures, and make new friends. I'm also looking forward to this opportunity because it is my first trip abroad," Raksha says.





She also says that girls should be encouraged to follow their dreams and not be sidelined because of familial or societal expectations. "We need more parents and institutions to support and promote girls and women in sports," she adds.





Fifteen-year-old Shylaja Naganoor plays football for two reasons - gaining life skills, and interacting with boys on equal ground. Previously a shy child, who hesitated to mingle with others, Shylaja says football has helped her break out of her shell and become more confident.





“My parents, family, and friends have always supported my passion. It’s because of them that I have been able to reach the heights I’m at today. This is the first time I am travelling abroad, and I hope to gain new skills that I can implement when I return to India,” says Shylaja.





She also says that girls in conservative spaces need to stand up for their passion and face their challenges head-on. “If I could do it, so can you!”





Anirban Chakraborty, the delegation head of Dream a Dream, says:





“This is the first time a festival is happening during the Women's World Cup, and it's a massive boost to women who want to pursue a career in football. Dream a Dream is excited to send an all-girls team to Lyon to watch the Women's World Cup and use the skills learnt in the festival to create a stronger community, where girls are provided opportunity to play and contribute to the #WhatIf campaign.”





While the girls are out there making their dreams come true, they are also inspiring many other young football aspirants across the country. As more opportunities are presented to girls who want to excel in sports, a positive change is certain. There will come a time when we will see a level-playing field. Till then, good luck to these girls who are breaking barriers and proving there’s nothing they can do, if they put their hearts and minds to it. The passion has always been there!





