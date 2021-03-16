Signal allows wireless account migration in Android

By Neelanjan Chakraborty|16th Mar 2021
Signal wireless account migration will need devices to support WiFi Direct. The app has grown in popularity this year, seeing over 100 million installs.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Signal has released a new beta version of the application, which lets its users wirelessly migrate their accounts. The instant messaging app had gained traction after the recent privacy policy outcry involving WhatsApp.


Its new wireless account migration, when rolled out to a wider audience, will continue to offer end-to-end encryption for the local WiFi Direct connection it will use to transfer the data.


Unlike WhatsApp and Telegram — which allow chats to be stored on the cloud — Signal’s privacy-centric nature did not allow the same. This previously allowed Signal users to transfer data only via local backups.

The changelog in the beta build version 5.5.1 of the app on Google Play Store reads, “Your next upgrade deserves an upgrade. Quickly and securely transfer your Signal information to a brand-new Android phone. Use the end-to-end encrypted migration feature to move your account and messages from an old device to a new device over a private local WiFi Direct connection.”

However, one should not expect this transfer to be as seamless as what one is habituated to with WhatsApp or Telegram.

ALSO READ

Elon Musk is now the ‘Technoking of Tesla’

How to use wireless account migration on Signal

Signal beta users will need to update to the latest build of the app. To access the feature:


  • Click on settings inside the Signal app
  • Click on chats
  • Press on transfer account
Signal wireless migration

In the new phone, install the same build of the app. Post that:


  • Click on transfer or restore
  • Press transfer from Android device


For this, both devices need to have WiFi Direct compatibility. Also, the company has not revealed any timeline for the wider availability of this feature. Besides, it has not shared any details as to when wireless account migration will be offered on iOS devices.

ALSO READ

Cryptocurrencies set to be banned in India, traders to be penalised: Govt

Signal app stops working in China

The Signal app is the latest victim to fall to the ‘Great Firewall’ of China as users reported they are unable to access it. While the application is visible on Apple App Store China, Signal’s website has been blocked. Users in the Chinese mainland are at present using VPNs to access Signal.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Femtech startup Say Cheese raises seed round at Rs 10 Cr valuation

[Funding alert] Edtech platform Leap Finance raises $17 M in Series B round led by Jungle Ventures

Accel’s Founder Stack announces 11 startups of its consumer tech cohort

Zomato forays into dietary supplements, makes its own 'made in India' brand

Daily Capsule
Indian companies rush to list on the bourses
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Estonia-based VIVEO Health partners with Voll Sante to promote nutritional and physical therapy in India

Accel’s Founder Stack announces 11 startups of its consumer tech cohort

Zomato forays into dietary supplements, makes its own 'made in India' brand

After a successful pilot in Bengaluru, GAME’s Xcelerator programme to impact 50,000 women entrepreneurs in Karnataka

[Funding alert] BlackSoil NBFC raises Rs 22 Cr via NCDs to invest in growth startups, MSMEs

Why a YouTube user tipped influencer Tanmay Bhatt £500 to play carrom on social real-money gaming platform GetMega

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details