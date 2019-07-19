EDITIONS
Inspiration

Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, reveals survey

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world according to the annual list released by YouGov, replacing Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie.

Tanvi Dubey
19th Jul 2019
13+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world according to YouGov's annual list, replacing Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie. 


Michelle Obama continues to be one of the most inspiring role models for girls and women across the world. As First Lady, she carved her own niche and took up her several projects to drive change. 


In 2018, she published Becoming, which captured her own life's journey, giving the world a glimpse into her childhood, roots, challenges as a working mother, and life as the First Lady.


Michelle Obama
Also Read

Michelle Obama says 'Becoming' is not about arriving somewhere but evolving


Former number one Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie slid to the third position while Oprah Winfrey ranked second. 


Queen Elizabeth ranked fourth followed by Emma Watson and Malala Yousafzai. In the list of 20, almost 12 of them are from the world of entertainment, television, and movies including Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Yang Mi, the Chinese actress and singer. 


On number nine is Nobel Prize winner To Youyou, a 88-year-old Chinese pharmaceutical chemist and educator. 


New on the list are Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, current US First Lady Melania Trump, and the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping Peng Liyuan. Peng Liyuan ranks seventh while Melania is at 19th. 


The list also includes women politicians such as former US First Lady Hillary Clinton at number eight, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 12, and British Prime Minister Theresa May on 18. 


This year, four Indian women - all from the entertainment industry - made it to the list. These are Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Sushmita Sen.


The list of the world's most admired women is annually released by UK-based global public opinion and data company YouGov.


For the list, YouGov gathered nominations from 41 countries, and shared the final list with the 41 countries to find out who was admired the most. The responses were then clubbed into a percentage.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

You need to define who you are: 12 inspirational quotes from Michelle Obama

Also Read

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make it to world's most admired women list


13+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Starting up with just Rs 2 lakh and a laptop, this woman entrepreneur now runs 3 successful companies

by Sasha R

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make it to world's most admired women list

by Tanvi Dubey

Microsoft partners with Telangana govt to empower women entrepreneurs

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Gender balance in organisations leads to financial profitability

by Navneet Singh

How this Army wife is providing work from home opportunities in AI and ML to more than 800 women

by Tanvi Dubey

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore