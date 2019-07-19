EDITIONS
Inspiration

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make it to world's most admired women list

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and Sushmita Sen are among YouGov's most admired women in the world list. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama topped the list.

Tanvi Dubey
19th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Four Indian women from the entertainment industry rule have been featured in the world's most admired women list - Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and Sushmita Sen.


On this list of 20, Deepika is on number 13, followed by Priyanka on 14, while Aishwarya is on number 16 and Sushmita on 17. 


This is Sushmita Sen's first entry to this list while Aishwarya Rai has slid down five places. Deepika continues to hold the same rank while Priyanka Chopra has slid down by two places. 


This list is annually released by YouGov, a global public opinion and data company headquartered in the UK. YouGov has gathered nominations from 41 countries to compile a list of 20 men and women, who received the most nominations.


This list was then shared with the same countries where respondents had to answer two questions -  “Who do you truly admire?”  and “Who do you MOST admire?”


The responses were then clubbed into percentage.


Deepika Padukone

L-R: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai

Also Read

15 inspirational quotes by Priyanka Chopra to make you think big


While Sushmita Sen hasn’t been very active on the acting front, she continues to be a role model for many young women across India. She adopted not one but two daughters and is a vocal speaker on issues that matter to women.


Aishwarya Rai, a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, is also hardly seen in new projects. 


Priyanka Chopra has not been doing many Bollywood movies, but owns a production house in India, invested in dating app Bumble, and is starring in Hollywood movies. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. 


Deepika Padukone also turned investor by funding companies like Epigamia, and taken up  Hollywood projects. As a major champion of mental health who spoke about her own battle with depression at the peak of her career, Deepika still continues to dedicate her time to Live, Love, Laugh Foundation



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

On Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, here are 5 life lessons we can all learn from her

Also Read

Why celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Lady Gaga are talking about mental healt...









1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Starting up with just Rs 2 lakh and a laptop, this woman entrepreneur now runs 3 successful companies

by Sasha R

Microsoft partners with Telangana govt to empower women entrepreneurs

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Gender balance in organisations leads to financial profitability

by Navneet Singh

How this Army wife is providing work from home opportunities in AI and ML to more than 800 women

by Tanvi Dubey

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

by Press Trust of India

This scientist-turned-entrepreneur sold her apartment to fund her green farming solutions startup

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore