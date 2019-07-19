Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make it to world's most admired women list

Four Indian women from the entertainment industry rule have been featured in the world's most admired women list - Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and Sushmita Sen.





On this list of 20, Deepika is on number 13, followed by Priyanka on 14, while Aishwarya is on number 16 and Sushmita on 17.





This is Sushmita Sen's first entry to this list while Aishwarya Rai has slid down five places. Deepika continues to hold the same rank while Priyanka Chopra has slid down by two places.





This list is annually released by YouGov, a global public opinion and data company headquartered in the UK. YouGov has gathered nominations from 41 countries to compile a list of 20 men and women, who received the most nominations.





This list was then shared with the same countries where respondents had to answer two questions - “Who do you truly admire?” and “Who do you MOST admire?”





The responses were then clubbed into percentage.





L-R: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai





While Sushmita Sen hasn’t been very active on the acting front, she continues to be a role model for many young women across India. She adopted not one but two daughters and is a vocal speaker on issues that matter to women.





Aishwarya Rai, a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, is also hardly seen in new projects.





Priyanka Chopra has not been doing many Bollywood movies, but owns a production house in India, invested in dating app Bumble, and is starring in Hollywood movies. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.





Deepika Padukone also turned investor by funding companies like Epigamia, and taken up Hollywood projects. As a major champion of mental health who spoke about her own battle with depression at the peak of her career, Deepika still continues to dedicate her time to Live, Love, Laugh Foundation.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)




































