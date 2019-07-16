EDITIONS
Why Priyanka Chopra busts the social media charts, time and again

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has topped Hollywood Reporter's Global Media Climbers Chart for the third time in four weeks. She is a social media superstar like no other.

Rekha Balakrishnan
16th Jul 2019
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a social media superstar

We all know what Priyanka Chopra did last night, and the day before, and before that.The India-born global star is consistently in the news because of what she does and it's there on social media for all to see.


Whether it's the PDA with husband Nick Jonas, her vacation with family, her mother's birthday or her humanitarian efforts, our desi girl is a social media star.


It comes as no wonder then that Priyanka Chopra has topped Hollywood Reporter's Global Media Climbers Chart for the third time in four weeks, just because she has been buzzing all over the internet. When she gives us a sneak peek into her life, the internet goes berserk, and PC, as she is fondly called, immediately goes viral.


The actor replaced previous winner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who is now at a poorly number six. Hollywood Reporter judges social climbers on the basis of how popular they are on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube with data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex.


So what's it about Priyanka Chopra that attracts the shares and likes in huge numbers? A peek into her hugely popular Instagram account will give us the details. For one, there's all this PDA with husband Nick Jonas that shows they are madly in love. Also, her vacation goals - whether it's sunning by the pool or chilling with friends. Take this picture, for instance. It garnered over over two million likes within a few days.


But there's also another side to Priyanka Chopra, where she shows she cares.


The above video speaks of her association with Unicef and the need to keep refugee children safe. This post had over 4.5 million views and shall hopefully make an impact on whoever has liked and promoted it.


Though things have been a little quiet on the acting front after Quantico, she will soon be seen in The Sky is Pink, a Hindi-English production directed by Shonali Bose, which portrays the love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents.


Priyanka termed the role as a "hardest, loveliest experience".


Until we wait for the release, PC will keep us excited, thrilled, envious, and guessing - all on social media.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Girl, Uninterrupted – The story of Priyanka Chopra, India's real crossover star


Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

