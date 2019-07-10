After her foray into the beauty and cosmetics segment, actor Sunny Leone has made a grand entry into the $262 billion global licensing and merchandising industry with the launch of her innerwear brand, “Infamous by Starstruck”.





Launched at the India Licensing Expo in Mumbai, her brand was also felicitated with “The Most Engaging Brand on Social Media’ award at the Labels Award event powered by Marie Claire.





At the launch, Sunny said, “Infamous is for all kinds of women from all around the world.”





“I’m really excited to launch Infamous by Starstruck at ILE 2019 which has offered us a platform to promote the brand in retail fraternity and find the right licensing partner with huge retail muscle to take the brand forward in the global landscape," she added.





Born to Indian parents in Canada, Sunny started her career as an adult movie star and also worked in mainstream Bollywood as well as in an Indian television series. She started her own line of cosmetics comprising lipsticks, lip-lines, and lip gloss in various shades. The label is called Star Struck by Sunny.





In an earlier interview with HerStory she had said,

“I love cosmetics and am a self-proclaimed product junkie, so it was very natural for me to turn in this direction. We are already in the market and the brand is doing very well. I wanted to create something I would want to wear; that was very important to me. I’m in front of the camera all the time and having great make-up and products help me look my best. I wanted the same for the people out there. Both Daniel and I were very clear that we would do this on our own with no investors because in our experience the more people involved, the more things head in a direction that we don’t want. We both wanted full control over this so that it would be perfect. I am very proud to see the progress the brand makes on a daily basis,” she says.





Let's wait and see how this new innerwear brand from Sunny Leone takes off!





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)