EDITIONS
Women Entrepreneur

Starting up with just Rs 2 lakh and a laptop, this woman entrepreneur now runs 3 successful companies

Sujata Arora started up with her savings of just Rs 2 lakh, and now is a serial entrepreneur with three ventures in very different spaces. Speaking with HerStory, Sujata shares how she manages them all.

Sasha R
19th Jul 2019
24+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Sujata Arora, 37, hails from Chandigarh and runs three companies - Hire Indians, BollywoodKart, and the Ek Koshish Foundation.


Feature image

Sujata Arora

Founded in 2009, Hire Indians is one of India’s top providers of remote developers, designers, testers, and project managers to companies in various sectors around the world. The company is based in Noida. BollywoodKart, which she started in 2017 out of her passion for fashion, is one of the leading ethnic wear marketplaces in India. Launched in 2017, the Ek Koshish Foundation is a non-profit which works towards providing food and medicines to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.


The road to entrepreneurship


While working as the sales head in a software development company, Sujata often travelled abroad to interact with clients. During her stay in various countries, she discovered that there was a huge shortage of technical skills among employees, and that it was difficult to spontaneously hire and fire them because of strict government regulations. Determined to solve this issue, Sujata decided to look for solutions at home.


"In India, we have enough technical manpower, but we are short of good projects. I initially thought of supplying Indian manpower to these companies but later realised the challenges involved, like getting visas and frequent travel," she says.


After exploring other ways to tackle the problem, she zeroed in on the idea of providing remote developers to companies around the globe.


Sujata then launched Hire Indians, her first startup, in 2009. She began her entrepreneurship career at home with just her laptop and Rs 2 lakh from her savings. Today, she has successfully established five international offices in the US, UK, Australia, Switzerland, and the UAE.


The company has over 100 technical experts, and more than 200 employees. She says that one of the key companies that Hire Indians has served is ‘DermPro,’ a US-based company. It has developed thousands of ecommerce stores for the company. Under Sujata’s guidance, Hire Indians has also seen its turnover increase four times in less than eight years.


IQA 2016

Sujata receiving an award at the International Quality Awards 2016

Every day is a challenge


Sujata shares that it was especially challenging for her to start up in the IT industry back in 2009, because there was a lack of infrastructure and manpower, and she didn’t have a strong portfolio. A few key challenges she faced while starting up were marketing the business idea internationally, building a dedicated team, setting up an office and investing in infrastructure, and gaining the trust of clients.


Although it has been 10 years since Sujata started Hire Indians, the journey is still full of challenges.


“There is a challenge every day. It’s not easy. You have to work hard to survive. We started out with website design and development, then we entered mobile app development, and lately we have been exploring blockchain and AI. Technology is changing all the time and we have to keep ourselves updated,” she adds.


Sujata’s biggest challenge so far, however, has been starting up with very little money and then figuring out how to make the right investments. It’s been tough because she had to take slow, cautious steps in the right direction with minimal guidance.


Also Read

This woman entrepreneur from Patna is making waves - Hansa Sinha’s success story


New ventures


Once Sujata became confident that Hire Indians was in a good place, she decided to explore newer avenues. In 2017, she started BollywoodKart along with her husband, because she wanted to take her passion for fashion a step further, and make trendy ethnic wear affordable. In the same year, she also started the Ek Koshish Foundation to give back to society by providing food and medicines to children in need.


Through BollywoodKart, Sujata will be hosting the ‘Miss India Pride’ pageant, and by the end of 2019, will launch the ‘BKmodels Portal’ to give models more opportunities in the world of glamour.


Sujata runs weekly campaigns through the Ek Koshish Foundation, distributing necessities to children across Noida. She says her employees at Hire Indians volunteer and help extend the Foundation’s reach. “Ultimately, we want to be able to build houses and give these kids better access to education,” she adds.


Ek Koshish

Sujata distributing necessities among children in Noida

Staying motivated


Sujata grew up in a family where she wasn’t treated differently for being a girl. After she got married and decided to quit her well-paying job to become an entrepreneur, she says her in-laws did initially question her choice and didn’t understand why she would take such a step. But at the end of the day, she has received support from everyone around her. She says she has been discouraged by a few people, but remains dedicated to fulfilling her goals.


“I always believe in myself. Even if someone very close to me says something negative, I don’t get influenced. I have a dream, and I have goals to reach.”


Sujata loves leading a challenging life, and wants to continue becoming a better person, and changing lives around her.


Encouraging women entrepreneurs


The past 10 years of Sujata’s entrepreneurial life have not been easy, with several exhausting moments. She has some words of advice to women aspiring to become entrepreneurs.


“Just believe in yourself. Follow your dreams and don’t give up before you reach them. There was a time where I wasn’t getting projects to work on for months on end, and it made me frustrated, but I persisted. I knew I had to keep going, because one day it would all pay off. Don’t let go of your dreams!”


What the future looks like


Sujata aims to become one of the giant players in the IT, fashion, and social work spaces someday. One of her goals is to expand in the UAE market and in Finland, although she is not targeting most of Europe as of now. She is also heavily motivated to continue social work and make a huge impact on thousands of children, with the Ek Koshish Foundation. She also says she is working on a new project in the space of employee verification.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Also Read

Digital media, menstruation, and mental health: how 27-year-old Kanika Agarwal is scaling heigh...

Also Read

Serial entrepreneur Kamal Kumbhar is mentoring thousands of women to follow in her path


24+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, reveals survey

by Tanvi Dubey

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make it to world's most admired women list

by Tanvi Dubey

Microsoft partners with Telangana govt to empower women entrepreneurs

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Gender balance in organisations leads to financial profitability

by Navneet Singh

How this Army wife is providing work from home opportunities in AI and ML to more than 800 women

by Tanvi Dubey

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore