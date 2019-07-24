EDITIONS
[RESEARCH] Indian Women Startup H1 2019 Funding Report: An in-depth, data-driven view of emerging trends and investments

HerStory and YourStory Research present the Indian Women Startup H1 2019 Funding Report. This half-yearly report tracks how women entrepreneurs fared in terms of funding activity in women-led and co-founded startups.

Tanvi Dubey
24th Jul 2019
Women constitute only 14 percent of total entrepreneurship in the country, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Despite this grim statistic, it’s heartening to note that the number of women entrepreneurs in the country have seen a gradual increase, on the back of growing investor confidence in women-led startups.


Indeed, women across the country are fueling their entrepreneurial dreams and forging ahead with bold and innovative ideas. As we stand at the half-year mark, HerStory and YourStory Research, the research arm of YourStory Media, looks at how women entrepreneurs have fared in the first six months of 2019. 


women funding

H1 2019 Indian Women Startup Funding Report: An in-depth view of the state of funding activity and emerging trends in Indian women-led/co-founded startups


H1 2019 Indian women funding: a snapshot


  • In H1 2019, women-led and co-founded companies raised a total of $487 million from 68 deals, compared to H1 2018, when the deal size was $274 million spread across 61 deals.


  • The total number of fund-raising deals in women-led startups rose 11 percent to 68 deals in the first half of 2019. In the comparable period in 2018, women-led startups accounted for 61 deals.


  • The number of women-led startups raising funds from the total number of startups that have raised funds, has been on the rise.


  • Omidyar Network was the top investor by deal volume, followed by Indian Angel Network and 3One4 Capital.


  • By city, Bengaluru took the pole position both in terms of deal value (at $193 million) and volume (24), which made up about 35 percent of the number of deals raised by women-led and co-founded startups.


Trends, analysis, and challenges 


The report goes into detail on the diversity of sectors where these women led/co-founded startups operate in. It includes some prominent voices from the industry and their views on this section of the ecosystem. 


Apart from an analysis on stage-wise funding in the ecosystem, and the challenges faced by the sectors, it also talks about startups and investors who have consistently lent their support to the ecosystem. The report also highlights the trends in cities that are on their way to become prominent startup hubs.


YourStory Researchthe research arm of YourStory Media, has also launched the H1 2019 Indian Startup Ecosystem: Funding Report. The report provides an in-depth overview of the top trends, investments, sectors, and investors in the overall Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.


