7 inspirational quotes from Barack Obama that show why we need more feminists like him

Inspirational quotes by Barack Obama that show how men can be a significant part of the change for women empowerment.

Tanvi Dubey
4th Aug 2019
Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States of America, from January 2009 to 20 January 2017. 


Barack Obama has been vocal about women empowerment, gender equality, and right to equal pay, and as a father to daughters Malia and Sasha, he has proudly worn the feminist tag.


In his time as the President of the United States, Obama and his administration also focused on some of the challenges women face, such as education, entrepreneurship, health, violence, and leadership. Time and again he has publicly acknowledged the role of the women in his life, especially his wife, Michelle Obama


Among the world leaders he has been a vocal agent of change and always led by example. This is the reason why many women admire and world look up to him.


On his birthday today we celebrate the leader, the feminist, the father, and the husband with some of his choicest quotes:


“That’s what 21st century feminism is about: the idea that when everybody is equal, we are all more free.”


"For our journey is not complete until our wives, our mothers, and daughters can earn a living equal to their efforts."


"We must carry forward the work of the women who came before us and ensure our daughters have no limits on their dreams, no obstacle to their achievements, and no remaining ceilings to shatter."


"We need to keep changing the attitude that teaches men to feel threatened by the presence and success of women."


"It is absolutely men’s responsibility to fight sexism too. And as spouses and partners and boyfriends, we need to work hard and be deliberate about creating truly equal relationships."


“We need to keep changing the attitude that punishes women for their sexuality and rewards men for theirs.”


“The most important people in my life have always been women. I was raised by a single mom, who spent much of her career working to empower women in developing countries. I watched as my grandmother, who helped raise me, worked her way up at a bank only to hit a glass ceiling. I’ve seen how Michelle has balanced the demands of a busy career and raising a family.”


"I refuse to stop fighting now — for the sake of my daughters and yours, we must do better to make sure women are respected and treated equally."


Tell us how Barack Obama inspires you, and which is your favourite quote in the comments section below.


Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

