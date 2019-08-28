G7 Summit Biarritz

The G7 Summit held in Biarritz in France earlier this week kept the focus on gender equality. The core G7 includes Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union. Leaders and representatives of all these countries were in attendance.





The G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council was report presented by UN Women Executive Director, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, together with Nobel Prize Laureates Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege.





Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in her presentation addressing a diverse group of 35 advocates from 23 countries said,

We have produced a set of recommendations for you, Excellencies, on strengthening legislative frameworks in support of gender equality. Our package focuses on four key areas that are relevant for all countries in the world: 1) gender-based violence; 2) access to inclusive, equitable and quality health and education; 3) women’s economic empowerment; 4) ending discrimination in policy and public life and ensuring women’s participation.





The report urged leaders to commit to legal reforms and removal of discriminatory laws that are not in favour of young girls and women.





Based on these recommendations the world leaders launched the Biarritz Partnership at the G7 Summit where members and invited countries such as India, Chile, Australia and Senegal. For the advancement of gender equality these countries will as part of the Biarritz Partnership adopt new legislation.





G7 leaders also extended their commitment to supporting survivors of sexual violence. Through the International Fund for Survivors of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence by Nobel Peace Prize laureates Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege the leaders can continue to do so.





UN Women Executive Director, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in her address to the leaders called for leaders to support women and push for gender equality.





We hope that you can use your considerable influence to support gender equality around the world and join the brave women and girls who fight for gender equality every day.



