A
Women Entrepreneur

Starting up in Tier II cities: insights from Priyanshi Choubey, co-founder of InstaCar

In a Community Chat on the HerStory Women On A Mission Facebook group, Priyanshi Choubey, the co-founder of InstaCar shares her insights into the pros and cons of starting up in Tier II cities.

Sasha R
17th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Priyanshi Choubey

Priyanshi Choubey, Co-founder, InstaCar


Starting up in a Tier II city is fairly challenging, when compared to starting up in a metro city. There is less competition, fewer sectors to explore, and a shallower pool of talent. It’s also difficult to network and find mentors in smaller cities. However, despite the dearth of resources, it is possible to build a successful startup in a Tier II city.


In a Community Chat on the HerStory Women On A Mission Facebook group, Priyanshi Choubey, the co-founder of InstaCar - a marketplace for outstation taxi rentals - shared her insights on the challenges she faced while starting up in small cities. She grew up in a Tier III city and has been exploring Tier II cities to expand her startup.


Here are some excerpts from the discussion.


Q. What are the main challenges one faces while starting up in a Tier II city? Are there any advantages to starting up there?


Priyanshi Choubey: The main challenges are finding connections and scaling up the business. Yes, there are some advantages; resources and infrastructure are available at a lower cost, the government is easily accessible, and if you do well, everyone in the city will know!


Q. What has your experience of starting up in a Tier II city been like?


PC: Starting up in a Tier II city is good initially. We did a lot of experiments with offline marketing, like distributing templates and observing the results. Since the area was so small it was also easy to track the results. Tier II cities can be a good ground for experiments. We did our testing there it turned out to be good.


Q. What qualities do small-town entrepreneurs bring to the table?


PC:

The most important thing we do, as small-town entrepreneurs, is applying the values we have grown up learning in our towns, which many entrepreneurs from big cities often lack.


Q. Is infrastructure one of the reasons entrepreneurs are moving to small towns?


PC: It could be a reason. One can set up their head office a big city, but can still keep their subsidiary offices in smaller cities so that they incur less expenses.


Q. Was hiring a problem for you in a smaller city?


PC: To be honest, hiring was not a challenge. You will find people to work for you, but finding good talent is the difficult part. It's challenging to find people who work at a pace similar to yours, contribute to your vision, and help the company grow. When it comes to hiring, you should help yourself; external resources aren't very useful.


Q. Could you list a few factors to consider while starting up in Tier II and III cities?


PC:


  1. Economics, in terms of manpower, office space, and other resources
  2. Values and staying down to earth
  3. Business testing grounds - testing your business is really important with real customers, and you can do that smoothly in Tier II cities


Join the HerStory Women On A Mission Facebook group to be part of more such insightful discussions with women making an impact.


Also Read

[Startup Bharat] How consumers from Tier II and III cities are powering India’s growth

Also Read

Find out why ShopClues is not bothered about Amazon and Flipkart going to tier III towns


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

9 things to keep in mind for an effective self-appraisal at work

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Tripti Tiwari defies the small-town definition of 'good girl' to start up CloudTrains Technologies

by Rekha Balakrishnan

From an investment of Rs 70,000 to Rs 32 lakh revenue in 2 years: how this former lawyer found success in fashion, art, and craft

by Sujata Sangwan

IAF Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, who guided Abhinandan, becomes first woman to receive Yudh Seva Medal

by Sasha R

Independence Day: What do Indian women want freedom from?

by Tanvi Dubey

This Independence Day, soldiers will receive rakhis from Indians across the country, thanks to these women entrepreneurs

by Sasha R

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore